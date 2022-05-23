A national traveling exhibit “Americans and the Holocaust” is on display through June 30 at St. Peter Public Library, 602 S. Washington Ave.
The 1,100-square-foot display is based on an educational exhibit shown in 2018 at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. St. Peter Library is the sole Minnesota site selected for the traveling exhibit sponsored by the American Library Association.
Several activities are planned in conjunction with exhibit:
• Gustavus Adolphus College professor Marian Broida will emcee an opening night program 5-7 p.m. today. A string quartet will perform during the program.
• Michael Eckers will discuss the Nuremburg Trials 6 p.m. June 8.
• “Ideologies of Hate: Then and Now” a panel discussion featuring local experts and activists, is slated 4-6 p.m. June 13 in the Gorman Park pavilion, near the library.
• Broida will present “Intro to Judaism” 10:30 a.m. June 22 at the pavilion.
• A movie series will be shown at the library on Wednesdays in June. “The Book Thief” will begin 6 p.m. June 15; “Saul & Ruby’s Holocaust Survivor’s Band” is slated 1 p.m. June 22; and “Denial” will be shown 1 p.m. June 29.
Library staff are accepting appointments from schools for classroom tours of the exhibit through Friday.
There is no admission fee to view the exhibit. Library hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Drama Kids to host Ukraine benefit
A June 4 fundraiser to aid Ukrainian children is being organized by Drama Kids.
“A Day With Ukraine” is scheduled 5-8 p.m. at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 105 N. Fifth St.
River Valley String Quartet will perform during the benefit. Attendees also may enjoy arts and crafts, performances of Ukrainian folk songs and an adaptation of a Ukrainian folk story.
Tickets cost $25 and may be purchased at the door. To order tickets online, go to: dramakids.com/mankato-st-peter-new-ulm-mn/camps-events. Online donations are being accepted at: donorbox.org/day-with-ukraine.
Drama Kids is an after-school program that focuses on building self-esteem and confidence through drama and speech.
For more information, go to: facebook.com/dramakidsmn3.
Foreign policy expert to speak
Foreign policy expert Tom Hanson will provide an overview of what is happening in the world and explain the implications for the United States during a presentation 2 p.m. June 8 in Pioneer Bank’s community room.
There is no admission fee.
Hanson is a retired U.S. Foreign Service officer and now serves as the Diplomat in Residence at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. He frequently speaks at international events including the annual “State of the World” event at the Humphrey Institute at the University of Minnesota.
As a U.S. Foreign Service officer, Hanson had postings in East Germany, France, Norway, the Soviet Union, Sweden and the former Soviet republic of Georgia.
He also participated in the opening of new U.S. embassies in Mongolia and Estonia, worked on the Foreign Relations Committee of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, and served as director for NATO and European Affairs at the Atlantic Council of the United States in Washington, D.C.
The event is funded through a donation by Tricia and Richard Nienow and Janet and Harley Goff.
Mankato Area Lifelong Learners is a sponsored organization affiliated with the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences at Minnesota State University. Information will be available that describes the organization and its Great Decisions study and discussion program sponsored by the Foreign Policy Association and its state affiliate Global Minnesota.
