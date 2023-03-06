The Free Press
Home improvement ideas will be available from vendors at a weekend expo in downtown Mankato.
The 2023 Mankato Home Show is slated for 3-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza.
There is no admission fee.
Boelter Window, Siding and Roofing and Minnesota Valley Federal Credit Union are title sponsors for this year’s expo, formerly known as the Southern Minnesota Home & Builders Show.
Diaper donations needed
Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota is sponsoring its annual diaper drive throughout the month. The goal is to collect at least 800 packages of diapers to benefit the organization’s Pregnancy, Parenting and Adoption program.
“Free diapers and wipes is one service the program provides to low-income families struggling to make ends meet,” Sarah Vetter, director of the PPA program, stated in a press release.
One in three families in the United States find having a supply of diapers on hand can be a financial difficulty. Catholic Charities is one of only a few safety nets in southern Minnesota to help address this need, the press release said.
Any size or brand of diapers can be donated according to Catholic Charities. The donations can be dropped off at the Mankato Catholic Charities office, Suite 100, 201 N. Broad St., and at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church 632 S. Broad St.
For more information, call 387-5586.
Panel to focus on discrimination
The history of structural racism in the Upper Midwest is the focus of a panel discussion 5 p.m. March 14 in Ostrander Auditorium on the campus of Minnesota State University.
Panelists include a representative from Mapping Prejudice in Minneapolis and representatives of Mapping Rochester and Mapping Mankato.
There is no admission fee for the public event sponsored by Mapping Mankato, a project that studies the history of racially restrictive covenants in real estate deeds. Its purpose is to educate and spread awareness of one method of customary segregation in smaller northern communities like Mankato and to empower community members to become engaged in issues surrounding systemic racism.
For more information, go to: hss.mnsu.edu/mapping-mankato.
Talk to feature electric cars
Electric vehicles will be discussed by guest speaker Stephanie Dorman during Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council’s virtual forum 9 a.m. Friday.
Dorman is the national program director for Recharge America. She will discuss the state of electric vehicles in the country as well as the upcoming Mobilizing Minnesota Symposium March 22 in Centennial Student Union at Minnesota State University.
There is no registration fee.
An in-person option is not available for this forum.
Register in advance for this forum:
https://socrates.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYudemupzIjG9JGb-KTMBbla7UG9jZOTExM.
Author Hanel to speak at WCW dinner
Local author Rachael Hanel is the guest speaker for the 2023 “Women Celebrating Women” 5:30 p.m. dinner March 28 in Jackson Campus Center, at Gustavus Adolphus College.
Hanel’s recently released “Not the Camilla We Knew: One Woman’s Path From Small-town America to the Symbionese Liberation Army” is based on a woman who lived in St. Peter for a time.
Individual tickets to “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories” cost $30.
The registration deadline is March 13.
To purchase tickets, contact St. Peter Community Education at 934-3048 or go to: https://bit.ly/3YmGsXF
