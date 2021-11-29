The Free Press
The Blue Earth County Household Hazardous Waste Facility soon will begin taking winter appointments for dropping off items during the winter months.
Although the facility is now closed for the season for general collection, eligible residents will be able to make appointments to drop off household hazardous waste beginning Dec. 7.
Residents of Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur counties will be able to make drop-off arrangements between noon and 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons Dec. 7 to Feb. 24.
When people with appointments arrive at the facility’s location, 651 Summit Ave., they will be asked to show proof of county residency using their driver’s license, a utility bill, tax document or any other form of residency identification.
The product reuse area of the facility will not be available during the appointments.
Appointments may be made by calling Blue Earth County Property and Environmental Resources at 304-4251.
Paints, household cleaners, yard/gardening products, certain automotive products, caulking material, fluorescent bulbs and aerosols are examples of products accepted by the free service.
For more information on the HHW Facility and a list of accepted items, visit: www.blueearthcountymn.gov/HHW.
Symphony brings back Holiday Countdown
The Mankato Symphony is bringing back its Holiday Countdown, a virtual event the symphony began in 2020.
Beginning Wednesday, MSO will post music recordings submitted by community members each day through Christmas Day on its Facebook page and website. On the last day of Holiday Countdown, a compilation of all submissions will be posted.
People of all ages may participate in the community showcase by sending a short video recording of performances of holiday-themed tunes.
Find detailed instructions at mankatosymphony.org/holiday-countdown.
Torchlight parade set for Thursday
Montgomery’s 29th holiday celebration kicks off with a torchlight parade 6:30 p.m. Thursday on the north end of town.
About 50 lighted floats are planned as parade units.
Fifth grader Wendoli Castaneda-Gonzalez, designer of the event’s commemorative button, will be riding on the lead float along with two second graders who were picked as this year’s junior grand marshals, Wyatt Harms and Chloe Hart.
The parade, which lasts about 45 minutes, will head south starting at Boulevard and First Street and end at the library.
A fireworks display at 7:30 p.m. about a block south of the library will cap off the celebration. The display will be choreographed to holiday music.
Families may visit a Santa’s Reindeer display near the intersection of Vine Avenue and First Street.
Food and refreshment vendors will be stationed along the parade route.
