Blue Earth County Regional Household Hazardous Waste Facility, 651 Summit Ave., and its product reuse center open Tuesday for the 2023 season.
The facility’s hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month through October.
Hazardous wastes from households in Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur counties and farm chemicals from Blue Earth County farmers will be accepted for disposal. There is no disposal fee.
Products dropped off should be in original containers with labels attached. Examples of items accepted include paints, stains, household cleaners, automotive products, batteries and yard/garden chemicals.
Participants must show proof of residency when they enter the facility.
For more information, call 304-4251 or go to: www.blueearthcountymn.gov/HHW.
Film on racial health disparities
A documentary tracing the origins of racial health disparities will be shown 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Centennial Student Union’s Ostrander Auditorium on the campus of Minnesota State University.
“The Color of Care” uses personal testimony, interviews with experts and data to reveal the impact of racism on health. MSU’s Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Henry Morris will introduce the film.
The documentary was produced by Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions and directed by Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning director Yance Ford.
There is no admission fee; however, attendees should register at: www.eventbrite.com/e/the-color-of-care-film-tickets-548017373717.
Snacks will be provided.
Business Research Day held at college
Several speakers are slated during Minnesota State University’s annual College of Business Faculty Research Day Friday morning in Centennial Student Union, Rooms 253/4/5.
There is no admission fee; however, registration is required. To register, go to: www.eventbrite.com/e/college-of-business-research-day-2023-tickets-567179708777.
The event opens 9:10 a.m. with the second annual Tenorio Research Lecture Series presentation. Guest speaker Ryan J. Wilson from the University of Iowa’s Tippie College of Business will discuss the role of taxes in shaping firms’ investment and operating decisions.
Presentations by MSU College of Business research award recipients are slated after Wilson’s presentation.
• Chandrasekhar Valluri, Department of Marketing and International Business, and Kyle Nash, Department of Management and Entrepreneurship, will analyze the marketing of diversity, equity and inclusivity.
• Ferdinand Siagian, Department of Accounting and Business Law, will discuss stakeholder orientation and inventory stockpiling.
• Nguyen Nguyen, Department of Finance, will discuss online budget planning and and financial well-being.
• M. Anaam Hashmi, Department of Marketing and International Business, will discuss innovation-driven leadership.
North Kato flushing water mains
North Mankato’s Water Department crews will be flushing the city’s water mains this month.
The valley portion of the project should be completed by Friday. Flushing in the hilltop area is slated through April 21.
Water main flushing is necessary to remove accumulated sediment and minerals.
Residents may notice some discoloration in their tap water; however, North Mankato’s water will remain safe to drink during the project. The discolored water may stain laundry.
Motorists should avoid driving through water being flushed by crews as well as the hydrants undergoing flushing.
For more information, about the project call 625-4141.
