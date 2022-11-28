Blue Earth County Historical Society’s annual Christmas at the Hubbard House tours opens this weekend.
Opening weekend tours are self-guided with costumed characters for participants to meet along the way.
A new feature offered this year focuses on various holiday traditions that celebrate light in the dark days of December, such as Christmas, Hanukkah, Yule and Kwanzaa.
Opening weekend tours are available between 3-7 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. The Historic R.D. Hubbard House will be decked out in Victorian-era holiday décor.
The Hubbard House will be open for guided holiday tours between 1-4 p.m. Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18.
Tickets for all tours must be purchased in advance and cost $10/adults, $7/BECHS Members, $5/children 5-17.
For more information, call 345-5566 or visit: www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
VINE sets holiday-themed events
Several early December events with holiday-related themes are planned at VINE Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.
• Jessica Shouler, a licensed marriage and family therapist, will offer a presentation at 2 p.m. Friday focusing on how to deal with holiday stress.
Shouler will discuss triggers, warning signs and things to look for to identify being emotionally worn. The program also will offer suggestions about ways to cope with holiday driven stressors.
• Dec. 8 programming includes an 11 a.m. holiday decorations presentation by Jeanie Hinton, owner of Flowers By Jeanie, and a noon preview of Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s holiday concert.
Hinton will demonstrate how to use small branches of boxwood as the base of festive decorations. A $5 fee is due at the beginning of the class.
MSO’s “Winter Wonders” explores new and old holiday music. There is no admission fee, however registration is required for concert attendees.
• “Memories of Christmas Past” is the theme for a memoir writing activity 10 a.m. Dec. 15. Participants will write about holiday rituals such as picking the right tree, decorating for the holidays and giving or receiving a special gift.
• A holiday dance is slated 1-3 p.m. Dec. 15. Music will be provided by the VINE Garage Band.
The registration fee for VINE programs is $5 for attendees who are not members. There is no registration fee for VINE members.
To register, go to: vinevolunteers.org or call 387-1666.
Toys for Tots events continue
A fundraiser to benefit local Toys for Tots drives and donation collections continue in the area this holiday season.
• South Central College’s Collegiate DECA Chapter, in conjunction with the U.S. Marine Corps League, is sponsoring its annual Toys for Tots spaghetti lunch/dinner Thursday.
Meals will be available for pick up 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at South Central College’s North Mankato campus, 1920 Lee Boulevard. A dine-in option also is available at SCC’s Café in Room E180 on campus.
Reservations are not required. The cost is $10 per meal. Gluten-free and vegetarian options are also available. All proceeds will go to Toys for Tots.
• A drive-thru toy collection is slated 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 10 at Store It, 2015 Bassett Drive.
New, unwrapped toy donations will be collected from vehicles that park under Store It’s covered bay.
For additional information, email a request to: ginny@storeitmn.com.
