Mankato’s Historic R.D. Hubbard House opens for the season Friday.
The Blue Earth County Historical Society’s property at 606 S. Broad St. survives in its original form as an example of French Second Empire architecture in Minnesota.
The 16-room historic house chronicles the life of milling company founder R.D. Hubbard and his family from 1871 to 1905. Its adjoining 1890 carriage house contains a collection of horse-drawn vehicles and antique automobiles. Victorian gardens landscape the two buildings.
Not only is the house listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it is a Mankato Heritage Preservation landmark.
Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission fees are $7 per adult and $3 per youth (5-17). There is no admission fee for BECHS members.
Registration is required for visitors and may be made by sending an email to: Museum@BlueEarthCountyHistory.com or calling 345-5566 (Tuesday through Saturday). Visitors must wear masks when in the building.
Nature hike slated at Fort Ridgely
Naturalist Scott Kudelka will lead a nature hike 4-5 p.m. Friday at Fort Ridgely State Park, 6 miles south of Fairfax on Highway 4.
Participants will explore the park’s tallgrass prairie by hiking through both established and restored areas. Kudelka will lead a discussion about some of the early emerging wildflowers and will provide information about the prairie’s ecosystem.
Registration in advance is required and must be made before 5 p.m. Thursday. To register, send an email to: scott.kudelka@state.mn.us.
For more information, call 384-8890.
VINE offers in-person activities
Several programs offered at VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St., may be attended in person.
VINE activities are free for members. Non-members will be charged $5 per program.
Registration in advance is required.
The in-person programs include:
• “Community Conversation: Hear Different Voices” 2 p.m. Tuesday. Discussion will focus on a TED Talk by Chimamanda Adichie, in which the novelist describes how she found her authentic cultural voice.
• “Vitals Aware Services” 2 p.m. Wednesday. Mankato Department of Public Safety Cmdr. Justin Neumann and officer Jeffrey Fischbach will discuss a new app that allows users to create secure, personalized profiles with critical information about a vulnerable person. The app then may be accessed by authorized public safety, first responders and 911 dispatchers in case of emergency involving that person.
• “Tee It Up” 2 p.m. Thursday. Representatives of Scheels will offer a golfing program outdoors on the grounds of the center. Participants will be shown equipment and techniques that may enhance a player’s golf game. Hands-on demonstrations are planned.
To register for these programs or for more information, call 387-1666.
