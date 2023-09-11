The Free Press
New Ulm Public Library is offering a program that prompts conversations between people who don’t normally mix.
The Human Library activity noon to 4 p.m. Saturday will use a library analogy of “lending” people rather than books.
Participants may choose from five “books” — three people from New Ulm residents along with two other Minnesotans — who will offer stories from their lives. “Books” may be checked out for 15- to 20-minute sessions. Librarians will be available to provide topics for small-group and one-on-one conversations.
There is no admission fee. The program is sponsored by the library and One New Ulm, a nonprofit that works to foster a welcoming, equitable, inclusive and diverse community.
Materials for the activity were provided by The Human Library, an international organization that began in 2000 in Copenhagen. The movement aims to address prejudices that form between groups of people who rarely interact.
Diabetes prevention class set
Individuals who know or believe they have prediabetes may attend informational meeting 3 p.m. Tuesday at VINE Adult Community Center.
Attendees will receive information about VINE Faith in Action’s diabetes prevention program that begins 3 p.m. Oct. 3. The free class will be offered weekly at the center.
Participants will learn how to lose weight, eat healthier, get active and reduce risks of developing Type 2 diabetes. A lifestyle coach will be available to participants over the course of one year.
To learn more about the program and to register for the informational meeting, go to: vinevolunteers.org or call 386-5588.
Krueger to headline book festival
Minnesota author William Kent Krueger will give the keynote presentation at the 2023 Deep Valley Book Festival 3:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at Country Inn & Suites Conference Center, 1900 Premier Drive.
During his presentation, “What Books Mean to Us All,” Krueger will talk about books that were important to his development as a writer and the threats books face today. He will be on hand throughout the event to sign copies of “The River We Remember,” which was released Sept. 5.
The festival’s scheduled workshops are:
11 a.m. — “Sprouting a Story: Growing the Seeds of Your Imagination Using Life Experience” by author Kathryn Randall.
1 p.m. — “New Ideas for Writing Your Novel” by author Redmond Herring.
Author tables will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the festival and kids’ activities are slated between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
There is no admission fee.
