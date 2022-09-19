An inaugural Love Your Age 55+ Expo presented by Chesley Law Firm is scheduled 1-4 p.m. Thursday at VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.
Two floors of the building will be filled with vendors offering information, products, services, and resources related to senior health care, housing, finance, recreation, wellness, safety and other topics.
Attendees at the free event also may listen to informative presentations, observe demonstrations and enjoy live music.
The speaker series will provide educational presentations about elder law, advocacy and resources for seniors, housing options in later years, and programs and services that can help aging adults remain healthy and safe in their homes. VINE’s Health and Wellness team will offer free balance assessments and class demonstrations during the event.
VINE’s Community Living Coaches will be available to visit with guests about local transportation options, home-delivered meals, volunteer visitor program options, chores, mental health care, support groups and the diversity program.
To wrap up the afternoon festivities, Old Main Village will sponsor an after-expo reception 2-4:30 p.m. Thursday across the street from VINE. This Oktoberfest-theme gathering will feature free food, beverages and live music.
For more information about the expo, go to:
vinevolunteers.org/expo or call 387-1666.
Plastic waste awareness event set
An awareness event to draw attention to the vast amount of plastic thrown away is slated 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Mom & Pops Ice Cream, 629 N. Riverfront Drive.
“Say No to Plastic” is sponsored by Mankato Zero Waste, Mankato Area Beyond Plastic and Mankato Clinic Foundation.
Attendees may bring throwaway plastics to the event. Plastics should be separated into four bags: one for plastic bags and bubble wrap, one for plastic straws and eating utensils, one for plastic and Styrofoam containers and packaging, and one for other types of plastic.
Bullypulpit Bluegrass Band will perform at the event. Free ice cream will be served.
Forum features School Board candidates
Mankato Area School Board candidates in the Nov. 8 election have been invited to speak during a forum sponsored by the local chapter of League of Women Voters.
The forum, slated 7 p.m. Thursday, will be recorded live without an audience. A recording of the forum will be made available on the LWV St. Peter Area website: lwvstpeter.org, on LWV’s Facebook page and on the public access television station, KTV, and its social media platform: accessktv.org.
Prior to the forum, voters may submit questions for the candidates by emailing: lwvstpeter@lwvmn.org. Emails should include, along with the question, the title of the forum in the subject line.
More candidate forums are scheduled in upcoming weeks. These forums will follow a nonpartisan, unbiased and impartial format established by the League of Women Voters-Minnesota.
College prep webinars slated
Minnesota Office of Higher Education, Minnesota Department of Education, the nonprofit ECMC’s The College Place Minnesota and the state effort, Minnesota Goes to College, are launching a series of financial aid webinars for Minnesota students and families as they prepare for the college-going process.
All sessions will have simultaneous interpretation in Spanish, Somali and Hmong.
The series, which runs Sept. 27 through Oct. 25, will focus on a variety of topics, including general financial aid information, details on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid program, the Minnesota Dream Act for undocumented students and options for paying college expenses.
To register to attend a webinars, visit: ecmc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pmaxFAWTTZuLV1DP6hO65g.
