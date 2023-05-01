The area’s cultures will be celebrated Saturday afternoon on the Nicollet County Fairgrounds. St. Peter’s new Festival of Nations is slated 1-5 p.m. in and around Johnson Hall.
Vendors’ booths will feature arts, crafts and food. Arts, music and storytelling activities are scheduled throughout the family-friendly festival. Performances will feature a variety of dance troupes and music styles.
There is no admission fee.
The festival is sponsored by St. Peter’s Good Neighbor Diversity Council. The nonprofit has been committed to embracing the growing diversity in the region and encouraging others to do the same through educational opportunities and community events.
Adopt a Highway volunteers needed
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking volunteer to help clear litter left along the state’s roadsides.
Last year Adopt a Highway volunteers picked up more than 38,500 bags of trash from highway ditches, a MnDOT press release said. The program’s volunteers not only help keep Minnesota roadsides clean, their efforts allow MnDOT crews to focus on other tasks.
More Minnesotans are needed to help with about 900 roadway sections available for “adoption.”
Volunteers are asked to commit to the program for at least two years and pick up litter on both sides of their roadway section at least twice a year.
The average length of an adopted roadway is 2 miles. MnDOT posts signs along the adopted segments of road to recognize the name of volunteer groups. There are also opportunities to sign up for one-day only Pick a Highway events.
MnDOT provides safety information, trash bags and safety vests to every volunteer. Maintenance crews pick up the filled bags of trash that volunteers leave along the side of the road.
Potential volunteer groups should visit MnDOT’s Adopt a Highway website at: www.dot.state.mn.us/adopt/index.html to connect with a local coordinator.
Bookin’ on Belgrade sign up begins
Registration has opened for a family-friendly race that begins 9 a.m. May 20 from North Mankato Taylor Library.
Bookin’ on Belgrade is an opportunity for residents to exercise together outdoors as well as a fundraiser for the library’s summer reading programs.
Participants in the “nearly” 5-K race check in between 8 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. to either walk or run a route in lower North Mankato.
Entry fees are $25 for adults and $25 for youths. Discount rates are available to groups of runners or walkers.
Several children’s activities are planned in conjunction with the race. Snacks, goodie bags and free books will be available for participants on a first-served basis.
To register, visit the library, call 345-5120, or go online to: www.raceentry.com/bookin-on-belgrade-nearly-5k/race-information.
