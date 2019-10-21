The Free Press
Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization will accept public input on its Warren Street Corridor Study during an open house 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza, Mankato.
MAPO is a partnership between Mankato, North Mankato, Eagle Lake and Skyline, Blue Earth and Nicollet counties, and the townships of Belgrade, LeRay, Lime, Mankato and South Bend.
Partner agencies are completing a Warren Street Corridor Study to get information about a proposed 2021 reconstruction of Warren Street, an important transportation route in the City of Mankato.
Proposed project information will be available and comment forms will be provided at the event.
For more information, call 625-7433 or 387-8600.
Feedback also may be submitted on the project website: mnmapo.org/warren; by contacting staff at: candrosky@mankatomn.gov or 387-8389; or by sending letters to: Charles Androsky, transportation planner, Mankato/North Mankato Planning Organization, 10 Civic Center Plaza, Mankato, MN 56001.
For more information about the study, call 387-8389.
Scary planetarium shows slated
The Mankato East High School Planetarium is offering Halloween themed shows at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday.
East students will present a planetarium view of the skies over Mankato and tell scary but humorous stories to their guests.
There is no admission fee, however, seating reservations are required and may be made by calling 387-5671.
Leave your raking to volunteers
VINE Faith in Action’s annual community service event, Rake the Town, is scheduled Nov. 9.
Volunteers are needed to do fall lawn raking for aging adults and people with physical disabilities.
Last year, nearly 200 yards in Mankato, North Mankato, St. Peter and rural Blue Earth and Nicollet counties were raked by volunteer groups organized through VINE.
Rakes and lunch will be provided to volunteers.
To request assistance with raking or to offer volunteer services, call 387-1666.
Volunteers may register online at: vinevolunteers.com.
Mankato residents eligible for leaf services
Free leaf removal services for Mankato residents begins Oct. 28 and will continue until the last week in November.
Leaves will be vacuumed in neighborhoods one day after scheduled garbage pick-up days.
Residents should rake leaves into the street, close to their curbs. Leaves should be put in wind rows, not piles.
Sticks and branches should not be mixed in with leaves.
Leaves and other compost materials may be brought to the Minnesota Paving and Materials site (formerly Southern Minnesota Compost), 3600 Third Ave.
There is no cost for residents of Mankato who provide photo identification.
Woody waste should be separated from other compostable materials.
The compost site’s hours through Oct. 31 are: 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Residents may make arrangements to have their yard waste picked up by contacting West Central Sanitation staff at 800-246-7630. The cost is $8 per bag.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.