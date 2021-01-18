The Free Press
The First Congregational United Church of Christ in Mankato will be participating in a virtual interfaith gathering Tuesday to remember lives lost in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The service, part of a national remembrance, is 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and is to be livestreamed from UCC’s sanctuary.
Interfaith leaders will share prayers, readings, music and silence.
Those who would like to join can contact katoucc@ mankatoucc.org or call the church office: 507-387-6592.
Artist featured at presentation
VINE Faith in Action is sponsoring a virtual presentation by a local artist, gallery director and educator 2 p.m. Jan. 25.
North Mankato artist Dana Sikkila teaches youths as well as college-level art students and is gallery director for the 410 Project on Front Street in Mankato.
She also is the creator of Project Bike, which in December completed an exhibit at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
To register for VINE programs or for more information about procedures for accessing virtual programs, call 386-5577.
North Kato center recycling lights
Area residents who’d like to dispose of their old broken holiday lights may bring them to Riverbend Recycling Center, 600 Webster Ave.
There is no fee for the service that’s offered throughout the year.
The center’s hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Natural Christmas trees also may be dropped off at the compost site near the center.
For questions on how to recycle, call the center at 625-8632.
Hillstrom Museum reopens
Now that Minnesota’s “dial back” period and Gustavus Adolphus’ “lay low” period have ended, the college’s Hillstrom Museum of Art has returned to its previous pandemic visitation guidelines.
Gustavus students and employees may drop by anytime within museum hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 1-5 p.m. weekends.
The general public may request an invitation to be an invited guest of the college by emailing: hillstrom@gustavus.edu and scheduling a weekday visit. The process generally takes a few days for reservations to be completed.
All visitors must wear masks while in the museum, practice social distancing and sanitize their hands.
A video walk-thru tour of the museum and a downloadable version of the current exhibitions’ catalog, featuring the works of Arthur Bowen Davies, are available at: gustavus.edu/finearts/hillstrom/exhibitions.php.
Family farm research program slated
Blue Earth County Historical Society is offering a virtual program for people who’d like to learn how to research the history of their farm. The presentation is 4 p.m. Feb. 4.
Registration is required.
There is no fee for participating BECHS members; non-members pay $7.
The program will be taped. Interested people who cannot attend the live program should register for the program. They will then be emailed a link to access the program later.
BECHS staff plan to offer afternoon programming on the first and third Thursdays of the month. Program topics will be announced at a later date.
