Kids and their adults are invited to the Jack-O’-Lantern Walk Saturday at Bluff Park in upper North Mankato.
A jack-o’-lanterns display and a fall food stand are on tap for the 6-9 p.m. event.
For those interested in displaying their jack-o’-lantern creations, register at the North Mankato Taylor Library website or stop by the library.
The event is free and open to the public.
Commissioner candidate forum soon
The League of Women Voters St. Peter Area will host a forum for Nicollet County Board of Commissioner candidates Districts 1-5 on Tuesday.
The forum will be recorded without an audience and be available to the public soon after on the League’s Facebook page and website www.lwvstpeter.org; SPPA TV and its YouTube channel KTV, and KTV YouTube via www.accessKTV.org; and at www.northmankato.com/elections.
All candidates have been invited.
Send your questions for the candidates to lwvstpeter@lwvmn.org
Taxes deadline approaching
The Blue Earth County Property & Environmental Resources Department reminds all homestead and non-homestead residential, non-homestead rural vacant land, and commercial classed property owners that the second half of real estate taxes are due Monday, Oct. 17.
There will be penalty if the second half payment is not received or postmarked on or before the due date.
Payments can be made in the following ways:
• By mail: Payments must be postmarked on or before Oct. 17 to avoid penalty and can be sent to Blue Earth County Property & Environmental Resources, PO Box 3567, Mankato, MN 56002-3567.
• In person: Visit Property & Environmental Resources on the second floor (enter Door B) of the Government Center (410 S 5th St.) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. (This is a different location than some previous years. Payments must be dropped off at the Government Center, not the Historic Courthouse.)
• Online: Payments by credit card (2.49% fee) or eCheck ($1.49 per transaction) can be made on the county’s website at www.blueearthcountymn.gov.
• Drop boxes: Boxes are at the Blue Earth County Government Center near Door B and Cub Foods, 1800 Madison Ave.
• Banks: Current year tax payments can be made at the following: MinnStar Bank in Lake Crystal and St. Clair State Bank in St. Clair. Tax statements should be brought into locations to confirm correct tax amounts and better assist property owners.
• Automated payments: Sign up for the automatic payment program at www.blueearthcountymn.gov. (If you are not currently enrolled in the automatic payment program, it is too late and not an option for this payment.)
Taxpayers should check their statement payment stubs for the due date for each of their parcels. Visit www.blueearthcountymn.gov or contact Property & Environmental Resources at (507) 304-4251 for more information.
