North Mankato’s fall junk drop-off runs Thursday through Sunday.
North Mankato residents can bring items to the city street department, 610 Webster Ave., from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 7 a.m. to noon Sunday.
Items not accepted include motor oil, tires, batteries, hazardous waste or non-electric/gas refrigerators.
Residents physically unable to bring their items to the site can call 625-4141 for assistance.
North Mankato’s City Council also committed to having a pickup event next spring where residents can put their junk on the boulevard. The pickup was canceled last year because of COVID-19.
Lifelong Learners set fall schedule sessions
Mankato Area Lifelong Learners’ new fall schedule offers presentations on topics ranging from current events and history to politics and the environment.
Presentations are led by members or outside speakers who share their knowledge and experience in various areas such as the arts, science, philosophy and personal finance.
The educational program for adults is sponsored by Minnesota State University in partnership with Mankato Clinic Foundation and Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota.
The first presentation, “The Secrets Within Abusive Religious Cults,” is slated 1-3 p.m. Wednesday at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1706 Lee Blvd., North Mankato.
The second presentation, “Bitcoin as an Investment: What We Know and Don’t Know,” is scheduled 2-4 p.m. Oct. 21 at Pathstone Latitude, 115 Rogers St., Mankato.
Mankato Area Lifelong Learners members pay $5 per presentation or $30 to attend a total of six or more events.
Costs vary for special events that may be scheduled throughout the year.
Online registration information is available at: mnsu.edu/lifelonglearners/registration.
For more information, call 389-2011 between 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday or send a request by email to: lifelonglearners@mnsu.edu.
Virtual Nobel Conference on Data
Nobel Conference 57, “Big Data Revolution” is a virtual event slated Tuesday and Wednesday.
Lectures begin 9:30 a.m. and conclude around 5 p.m. both days.
The annual conference hosted by Gustavus Adolphus College will dig into how Big Data is changing our lives along with the challenges and opportunities this transformation presents.
Lectures will be livestreamed for free at: gustavus.edu/events/nobelconference/2021. No advance registration is required.
Bundle Me Warm gears up for winter
Gently used cold weather wear will be provided free of charge to families participating in a distribution event later this month.
Bundle Me Warm is scheduled 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 13-14 at the Salvation Army’s youth center, 700 S. Riverfront Drive.
The program is especially in need of infant, toddler and large men’s sizes to distribute. The Salvation Army’s Riverfront Drive location is not accepting Bundle Me Warm donations; however, gently used winterwear is being collected at The Family Thrift Store, 201 Star St.
For information about donation times, call 345-7074.
Groups and agencies interested in sponsoring coat drives for the event should call 344-9261.
There are no financial or residential restrictions for potential recipients of the donations. A head of household must appear in person and provide photo I.D. and complete a family intake form.
Only 10 participants will be allowed inside to shop at a time and will be required to wear a mask.
Forum on clean energy start-ups
Nina Axelson, founder of Grid Catalyst which is a program of Clean Energy Economy Minnesota, is the guest speaker for Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council’s next online forum 9-10 a.m. Oct. 8.
Grid Catalyst is a clean energy accelerator focused on connecting entrepreneurs to project demonstration, mentorship and development.
The program has recruited 12 organizations so far to be part of developing and hosting 2022 demonstration projects.
Forum participants must pre-register for the free event. To register, go to: socrates.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMrdO2tpjojGdGh0_sbKgBfrVMuQVfTC867.
