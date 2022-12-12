North Mankato Taylor Library will serve pancakes to Santa and families with children 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the library.
Breakfast with Santa costs $25 per child and $10 per adult. Registration in advance is necessary with the deadline Friday.
The registration fee for children includes the cost of craft projects and goodie bags.
Eggs and beverages will be served, but no cookies; Santa will need to wait for plates of his favorite food until Dec. 24.
For more information, call 345-5120.
To register, go to: darnnicearea.com.
Christmas Bird Count starts Wednesday
Audubon’s 123rd Christmas Bird Count starts Wednesday and continues through Jan. 5.
Data collected by participants in the community science project is used to help determine numbers of American bird species.
Area counts are planned in the Mankato, New Ulm and Henderson areas. A free mobile app is available that provides interactive public maps showing count circles — designated areas in each state that are available or assigned to individuals or groups in each state.
Christmas Bird Count participants should make advance arrangements with compilers. Contact email addresses for compilers may be found in pop-ups within the circle maps.
The mobile app includes a live tracker for uploading or viewing photos posted by participants.
For more information, go to: audubon.org/conservation/join-christmas-bird-count.
Sleepy Eye offers lights display
Holiday Lights in Motion continues each evening through New Year’s Day at Sportsman’s Park, north of Sleepy Eye near Highway 4, 1000 N.W. Third Ave.
Features of the annual event include several animated displays donated by Bob Schabert of Courtland, holiday music coordinated with a large Christmas tree’s LED lights, trolley rides and an Express North Pole Mail service for children with letters to Santa.
A favorite of on the tour is the “Leftover” Tree display that utilizes strings of lights that remained after everything was assembled.
The display may be viewed from vehicles or by walking through the park. A view of the displays is available across the south shores of of Sleepy Eye Lake.
Concessions are available.
For more information: www.sleepyeyeonline.com/holidaylights/2022-special-event-nights.
The Grand plans winter party
Solstice Soirée is slated for 7 p.m., Dec. 16 at The Grand Center for Arts & Culture 210 N. Minnesota St., New Ulm.
The winter celebration will feature the music of 651 Jazz.
Tickets cost $10 for attendees who are not members of The Grand; admission is $5 for members.
For more information or to purchase tickets online, go to: www.thegrandnewulm.com.
MSO quartet offers holiday concert
Sounds of the holiday season and favorite classical pieces will be performed Wednesday by a stringed quartet from the Mankato Symphony Orchestra.
The free concert begins 2 p.m. in Room 219 at the St. Peter Community Center, 600 S. Fifth St.
