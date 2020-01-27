The Free Press
MANKATO — Area clinics will offer free dental care to youths ages 5-18 during a statewide campaign in early February, Give Kids a Smile.
Patients must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
• Minnesota State University’s College of Allied Health and Nursing dental education department is participating 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 6 by providing free dental cleanings, x-rays, exams and sealants.
Appointments are necessary. To make an appointment or for more details, call 389-2147.
• St Peter Family Dental Center, 402 Sunrise Drive, has appointments available Feb. 7 for free exams, cleanings, fluoride treatments, sealants, X-rays, fillings and extractions. Appointments may be made by calling 931-1230.
• Riverside Dental Care, 217 Nassau St., St. Peter, has a limited amount of open times available for Feb. 7.
Appointments for exams, cleanings, fluoride varnishes, sealants and X-rays may be made by calling 931-5646.
A full list of participating clinics is available at: mndental.org.
Minnesota dentists, through Give Kids a Smile, have provided free care to more than 78,000 children and donated services valued at more than $23 million over the past 17 years, the Minnesota Dental Association said in a press release.
MSU to host gypsy jazz concert
MANKATO — A Twin Cities-based swing jazz band is slated for Minnesota State University’s Performance Series offering 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.
Gypsy Mania Hot Club Quartet’s music is a jazz tradition commonly known as gypsy jazz, a blend of traditional Roma music and swing jazz in the tradition of 1930-era musician Django Reinhardt.
Advance general admission cost $10 advance. Tickets cost $12 at the door.
For more information call, 389-5549.
Good Thunder road plans to be shown
GOOD THUNDER — Preliminary designs for the reconstruction of Highway 1 will be displayed during an open house 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Good Thunder City Hall, 130 South Ewing St.
Representatives from Blue Earth County and Good Thunder, and the project consultant engineer will be on hand to answer attendees’ questions.
The road improvement/water main project is scheduled to begin this spring and will encompass the west side of Good Thunder city limits to the intersection with Ewing Street.
For more information, contact Blue Earth County Public Works at 304-4025.
