Beginning today, the KSMQ program “Let’s Go, Minnesota!” will air on Create TV, an American digital broadcast television network.
The series is the first to go national for KSMQ Public Television in the Austin station’s 50-year history.
“Let’s Go Minnesota!” is an outdoor nature and recreation program that gives viewers ideas for low-cost family outdoor adventures in Minnesota. During each episode, a Minnesota artist joins along and creates a unique expression of the adventure.
Although not yet scheduled for airing, one of the episodes in the second season features the Blue Earth River. KSMQ’s description of the episode: “This adventure takes you on the Blue Earth River, just south of Mankato. We paddle some white water, hike up a narrow canyon and get a sort of spa treatment or is it a rite of passage? We see some beautiful waterfalls, Big Mo and have some sparkling conversations. Joining us this trip is artist Michelle Kaisersatt.”
The program airs 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays for 14 weeks. Each show runs 30 minutes. To find episodes, visit ksmq.org.
Food giveaway planned March 10
A free food distribution is slated for area residents to help make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The COVID Food Assistance Program distribution is 2-3:30 p.m. March 10 at First Lutheran Church, 116 Inner Drive, Le Sueur.
A box containing produce, dairy and meat will be available through a drive-up model. Food will be loaded into trunks by volunteers who will maintain social distance.
No registration or paperwork is necessary and only basic demographic information will be asked of participants such as the ages of individuals in each household. No names, addresses or other identifying information will be asked.
Le Sueur Food Shelf and Le Sueur County Statewide Health Improvement Partnership are sponsoring the event.
Virtual gathering for book festival
The 2021 Deep Valley Book Festival March 6-7 is a virtual gathering of authors and readers.
Minnesota author Margi Preus will be the keynote speaker 4 p.m. March 6. The public may participate in a “Cabin Fever Reads” activity by reading Preus’ book, “The Littlest Voyaguer,” and participating in a discussion of the book 1 p.m. March 7.
Festival programming will include a new authors showcase and mini workshops in memoir, mystery, young adult fiction and illustration. A variety of authors will participate in panel presentations.
There is no admission fee. To register for the virtual festival or for more information, go to: www.deepvalleybookfestival.com.
