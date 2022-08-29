Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources is accepting applications for a program aiming to increase habitat for at-risk pollinators.
Lawns to Legumes projects take place in residential settings across the state. Anyone who lives in Minnesota and has an area for outdoor planting can apply to be reimbursed for up to $350 in costs associated with establishing new pollinator habitat in their yards.
BWSR provides participants with cost-share funding, workshops, coaching and gardening resources. Recipients are required to contribute a 25 percent match in the form of purchasing materials, hiring contractors or as in-kind time spent planting and maintaining their projects.
Applications will be accepted through Jan. 18. Notifications about funding decisions will be sent to applicants in February.
Apply online at Blue Thumb’s website. For more information on Lawns to Legumes, visit BWSR’s website: bwsr.state.mn.us/l2l.
Rural New Ulm music festival slated
Three local bands will perform at Lakeside Labor Day Festival Sunday at Shirley’s Park and Country Retreat, 17434 Lakeside Road on the shores of Clear Lake.
Sets by Nate Frederickson Band, The Wildflowers and The Misfits Band are slated during the festival between New Ulm and Hanska at the site formerly known as the Lost Dog and Fox Hunters Park.
Music starts at noon and concludes at about 7 p.m. The family-friendly event includes a mini-petting zoo with baby goats, lawn games and other children’s activities. Food vendors will be on the grounds.
Attendees should bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating; however, they may not bring in food or beverages.
Free-will donations will be accepted to help pay the bands’ expenses.
For more information, call or text (651)-246-0039 or email a request to: shirleysparknewulm@gmail.com.
Taxes due for manufactured home owners
The first half of manufactured home taxes should be paid by Wednesday.
Minnesotans who own manufactured homes may be charged a penalty if the first half payment is not received on or before the due date or if their mailed payments are postmarked after the due date.
Blue Earth County residents may make payments in the following ways:
• By Mail. Payments may be sent to: Blue Earth County Property and Environmental Resources, PO Box 3567, Mankato, MN 56002-3567.
• In-person. Taxpayers may stop by the Property and Environmental Resources office on the second floor of Blue Earth County Government Center, 410 S. Fifth St., Mankato. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Drop boxes. Payments may be placed in designated boxes at the government center near Door B and at Cub Foods, 1800 Madison Ave.
• Online. Taxpayers may use credit cards or eChecks to make payments via the county’s website: blueearthcountymn.gov. This option involves transaction fees.
• Selected banks. Current year tax payments can be made at the following banks in Blue Earth County: MinnStar Bank in Lake Crystal and St. Clair State Bank. Taxes payments must be made during operating hours. Taxpayers should their tax statements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.