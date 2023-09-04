The Free Press
The League of Women Voters-St. Peter Area is sponsoring forums for candidates in St. Peter’s mayoral, City Council and School Board races.
Both forums will be recorded without an audience.
The League is inviting members of the public to submit questions for the candidates via emails to: lwvstpeter@lwvmn.org or by mail to: LWV St. Peter Area, P.O. Box 35, St. Peter, MN 56082.
Submissions must be received by Sept. 15 and indicate to which forum the question is to be directed.
Unedited videos of the events will be available by Oct. 5 on St. Peter Public Access TV and its YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/c/CityofSaintPeterMinnesota.
The League also will make the videos available on its website: www.lwvstpeter.org and its Facebook page.
The forums will follow the unbiased and impartial format established by the LWV Minnesota.
Presenter to talk about solar business
A Hutchinson commercial real-estate developer, mortgage banker and principal for Wildflower Properties is the presenter for the next Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council forum 9 a.m. Friday at South Central Service Cooperative, 2075 Lookout Drive, North Mankato.
Ian McDonald’s topic is “The Business Case for Solar.”
McDonald has 26 years in residential mortgage banking. In addition, he has 20 years as a commercial property investor, landlord and owner with a primary focus on industrial-use real estate. He is installing his seventh business solar system this year.
There is no fee to participate in the forum that also will be available online via Zoom.
To register for the virtual option, go to: https://socrates.zoom.us/j/92739770190?pwd=Nkc4Y2phdEc5TVBMbFRGNWZaM1NhZz09.
Play Festival opens Thursday
Short plays by a variety of writers from throughout the nation will be performed later this week in Mankato.
The Minnesota Shorts Play Festival is slated 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Lincoln Community Theater, 110 Fulton St.
This year, two local playwrights are featured in the mix of six 10-minute plays and four 1-minute plays.
Advance tickets cost $10 and may be ordered at: www.merelyplayers.org. Tickets cost $12 at the door.
Master Gardener applications open
People interested in volunteering as a University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners may apply for the program through Oct. 1.
Master Gardeners receive training so they may bring science-based horticulture knowledge and practices to Minnesotans, promoting healthy landscapes and building communities through volunteer efforts.
This year the training will be all online and spread out over 14 weeks.
Training focuses on how to teach others about benefits of gardening, pollinator health, the importance of climate resilient landscapes and other subjects.
Following their training, Master Gardeners provide reliable sources of gardening information for Minnesotans. The volunteers also put their skills to work conserving green spaces.
To become a Master Gardener, individuals commit to complete online training and 50 hours of volunteering in the first year. After the first year, the volunteers commit to 25 hours of service.
To apply for the program or for more information, visit: z.umn.edu/MG_info or call (612) 625-9864.
