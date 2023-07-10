An annual fundraiser for Leisure Education for Exceptional People on Thursday will feature a friendly competition between two ball teams.
Coaches for the 2023 LEEP Legends are Lori Meyer, head softball coach at Minnesota State University, and Dean Bowyer, who coached MSU’s baseball team for 32 years.
Gates open at 5:15 p.m. and the first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. at ISG Field, 601 Reed St.
LEEP is a nonprofit that offers inclusive and healthy-living opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Tickets cost $25 for adults and $15 for ages 4-14. To purchase tickets online, go to: mankatoleep.org.
For more information, call 387-5122.
Magician show set at library
The Blue Earth County Library System is the host of a comedy-magic show 6 p.m. Tuesday at Sibley Park Pavilion, 900 Mound Ave.
there is no admission fee for the performance by “Brodini.”
For more information, including a listing of the library system’s summer events, call 304-4001 or go to: beclibrary.org/calendar.
Outdoor music series kicks off Thursday
Joe Tougas and Associates will kick off the first in an outdoor concert series 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday in lower North Mankato’s Wheeler Park.
There is no admission fee to Music in the Park.
The band In A Bind will perform July 20 and DW3 is scheduled July 27.
Audience members may bring lawn chairs and coolers into the event. A food vendor will be on site.
The series takes a hiatus in August and restarts in September.
Free water exercise classes offered
Free exercise classes are slated 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. Saturdays through Aug. 5 in North Mankato’s Spring Lake Park Swim Facility.
Registration in advance is requested for the Fitness For 10 Aqua ZUMBA sessions. The classes take place in the fitness section of the swim facility.
To reserve a spot, go to: swimnorthmankato.com.
For more information, call 388-1767.
Kid-friendly event set at The Hub
A new Mankato nonprofit is the sponsor for Family Day 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at The Hub, 512 N. Riverfront Drive.
Activities include bounce houses and face painting.
There is no admission fee.
Circle the Earth Recreation Organization’s goal is to provide new recreation opportunities in the community for all ages and abilities.
DNR webinar covers fawn research
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites wildlife and outdoor enthusiasts to check out its weekly live webinar presentations at noon Wednesdays. This week’s presentation will provide information on a cutting-edge project to track fawns.
DNR natural resources specialist Tyler Obermoller will discuss how researchers are using drones with thermal-infrared equipment to locate white-tailed deer fawns. The fawns are then fitted with GPS-collars, which allow researchers to monitor the animals and assess the causes of mortality in young deer.
There is no registration fee for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars. To register, go to: mndnr.gov/discover. The website also offers recordings of past webinars.
