Blue Earth County Library System’s new program, “Languages without Borders” begins 4 p.m. today in the conference room at the library, 100 E. Main St.
Participants in the program’s three sessions will join library staff in exploring world languages and cultures. Today’s program focuses on German; the March 21 program focuses on Chinese; and the March 28 program focuses on Spanish.
During the sessions, attendees will be taught say basic greetings in the featured languages. Presenters also will offer fun facts about the countries and cultures where the three languages are used.
There is no admission fee. People of all ages and experience levels in languages may attend any or all of the sessions.
For more information, visit: www.beclibrary.org or call 304-4001.
River advocate to speak at program
Mankato Paddling and Outings Club will host a presentation by a longtime river advocate 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Fireside Room of Belgrade Avenue Methodist Church.
Scott Sparlin’s discussion about rivers, environmental topics and fishing is open to the public. There is no admission fee.
During his presentation, Sparlin plans to share a slide show of impressive Minnesota River fish.
Vietnam vets program hosted by Last Man Club
A Vietnam War Veterans Day program is slated 5 p.m. March 29 in the gymnasium at St. Peter Community Center, 600 S. Fifth St.
The program will include music selections by the Minnesota Over 60 Band; a welcome from St. Peter Mayor Shanon Nowell; and a keynote address by St. Peter native Bob Lambert, a Vietnam veteran and former helicopter pilot.
The public is invited to participate in the observance. The host of the event is the Vietnam War Era Last Man Club of St. Peter.
Club members will present a wreath ceremony to honor those who died while fighting in Vietnam, including seven people from St. Peter. After the program, the wreath will be placed at the St. Peter Veterans Memorial in Minnesota Square Park.
American Legion William R. Witty Post 37 will serve pulled-pork sandwiches after the ceremony. Free-will offerings will be accepted.
Program to highlight notable women
Brown County Historical Society is inviting the public to attend a dinner program March 22 featuring stories about some of the county’s most influential woman.
“Do Tell: Notable Women of Brown County” begins with a 6 p.m. dinner at New Ulm Country Club.
The 7 p.m. program will focus on Rosa Penning Schnobrich, founder of Schnobrich’s Meat Market; Ida Stork Ozias, a leader in World War I charity work and recipient of the German Red Cross; Marit Toftelien, a holistic healer from Hanska who relied upon her book of potions; Sister Nola Weiner, an administrator at the Loretto Hospital during construction of the 100-bed hospital; Raleigh Good, an owner and operator of a women’s clothing store in New Ulm; and Dr. Mary Ranson Strickler, who practiced in the Sleepy Eye area in the early 1900s.
Participants are encouraged to dress up in costumes like the clothing worn in the iconic poster “Gossip Girls.”
Admission is $20. Tickets are available at New Ulm Chamber of Commerce and at the Brown County Museum through Friday. No tickets will be sold at the door.
The program is made possible with a donation from Dan and Nancy Gislason in honor of Marjorie F. Gislason.
For more information, call BCHS at 233-2621 or email a request to: education@browncountyhistorymn.org.
