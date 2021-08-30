The Free Press
Causes and effects of U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War are the focus of a multimedia presentation 1 p.m. Friday at VINE Adult Community Center, 421 East Hickory St.
“Minnesota in the Vietnam War” by Arn Kind is offered as a partnership between Blue Earth County Library System and VINE Faith in Action.
Power Point, video, music and drama will be used during the presentation that will include discussion about the Vietnamese people and why they were fighting, anti-war protests and strategic, diplomatic and domestic factors that determined the way the war was fought.
Registration is required for the free program. To register, call 507-386-5586 or visit: www.vinevolunteers.com.
League to host candidate forums
St. Peter School board and mayoral/city council candidate forums are slated next month in the Performing Arts Center at St. Peter High School, 2121 Broadway Ave.
The St. Peter area chapter of the League of Women Voters is the host for the forums co-sponsored by St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce and The Herald.
Candidates will discuss issues during the St. Peter mayor/city council forum 7 p.m. Sept. 14 and the St. Peter School Board forum 7 p.m. Sept. 23.
The forums are open to the public. Questions for candidates should be submitted in advance to: lwvstpeter@lwvmn.org or spchamb@hickorytech.net.
The forums will be recorded and available for viewing later on St. Peter’s public access TV channel.
MnDOT seeks input on freight plan
Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking for feedback on opportunities and challenges for freight mobility in south-central Minnesota.
Public input will be incorporated in the District 7 Freight Plan.
Pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists who share the state’s transportation infrastructure with freight may find more information at: dot.state.mn.us/ofrw/freight/districtfreightplan.
The deadline to submit comments is Sept. 13.
The website also offers a virtual open house to share information about the freight transportation system.
Community members also may share their ideas by leaving voicemails at 507-320-9586.
MnDOT will use the plan to help understand how freight businesses and local communities use the transportation system. The plan also will allow MnDOT to make informed policy and decisions that affect commercial trucks, trains, planes and pipelines.
