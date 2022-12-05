Blue Earth County Property and Environmental Resources Department is again offering a recycling service to help keep the holidays environmentally “green.” The service provides county residents free disposal of their unwanted strands of holiday lights.
Strands of holiday lights will be collected through Jan. 6 at city halls in Amboy, Eagle Lake, Good Thunder, Lake Crystal, Madison Lake, Mapleton, Pemberton, St. Clair and Vernon Center. A collection bin also is available in Mankato near Door A in the first floor lobby of the Blue Earth County Government Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza.
The county’s waste and recycling division offers these tips for disposal of holiday items:
• Ribbons, bows and tinsel cannot be recycled and should be placed in the garbage.
• Broken decorations should be placed in a box before adding them to other household trash.
• Cardboard should be flattened before it’s placed in curbside recycling container.
• Styrofoam packaging is not accepted in curbside recycling bins and should be disposed of in the garbage.
• Foil and glitter decorated wrapping paper should be placed in the garbage. Other types of wrapping paper may crumbled into balls and be placed in recycling bins. Any attached tape and décor should be removed from recyclable items.
Residents should check with city officials about local yard composting options for Christmas trees.
For more tips on recycling around the holidays visit: www.blueearthcountymn.gov/RATH or call 304-4251.
Gift program for seniors returns
Home Instead is the local sponsor for a program that provides gifts to older adults who may be alone this holiday season. Be a Santa to a Senior, now in its 11th year, has a goal of collecting gifts for more than 100 older adults in the area.
People can participate by selecting an ornament labeled with a recipient’s name from a Be a Santa to a Senior wreath on display at Becky’s Floral, 719 S. Front St.
Home Instead’s Mankato office also will coordinate the delivery of poinsettias purchased from Becky’s for Be a Santa to a Senior’s recipients.
For more information, including Be a Santa to a Senior sites, go to: beasantatoasenior.com.
Hope in Bloom supports meal fund
Hilltop Florist is partnering with Mankato Area Public Schools’ Angel Fund for its December Hope in Bloom promotion. Throughout the month, the school-meal assistance program will receive 20 percent of the floral business’ sales of specific floral arrangements.
Hope in Bloom’s aim is to raise awareness and provide financial help to area nonprofits. Hilltop Florist selects one nonprofit per month to support.
The school district’s Angel Fund gives temporary assistance to families that need help paying for school meals. Not every family qualifies for free or reduced-price meals; however, many are under great financial strain due to inflation and other factors. The Angel Fund helps to bridge that gap for food-insecure families.
For more information regarding Hope in Bloom, visit: www.hilltopflorist.com/product/hope-in-bloom.
