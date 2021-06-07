The Free Press
A member of a Minnesota State University faculty committee focused on campus buildings and landmarks is the presenter for VINE Faith in Action’s Community Conversation “Is Abe Lincoln a Concern?” 2-3:30 p.m. today at 421 E Hickory St.
Gwen Westerman will lead the discussion about the historical significance of a statue versus how it may impact students. Lincoln ordered the execution of 38 Dakota men in 1862 in Mankato after the U.S.-Dakota War.
Some MSU students have requested the statue be removed from the college’s student union.
The admission fee is $5 for participants who are not members of VINE Adult Community Center. Seating reservations should be made before noon today and may be sent to: mikel@vinevolunteers.com.
State park campsites open
Warm weather has arrived, students are on summer break, coronavirus numbers are low and Minnesota’s state parks are transitioning back to full service.
More than 3,000 drive-in campsites are now available at locations through the state, including the region’s parks near Mankato, New Ulm, Waterville and Fairfax.
All sites have a picnic table, tent or RV pad, a fire ring with a cooking grill, access to water and toilet facilities. Some have seasonal access to showers and optional electric and water hook-ups.
Up to six people using one tent or an RV are allowed per campsite. Pets are allowed in state parks; however, they must be kept on leashes and their owners must remain nearby at all times. Only approved firewood may be burned within state parks.
Unvaccinated campers should wear masks when they are inside park buildings and maintain social distancing when they encounter other campers.
Most online reservations may be made up to 120 days in advance, 24 hours a day. For more information, call 866-857-2757 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily or go to: dnr.state.mn.us/parkfinder.
United Way plans men’s event
Area men may enjoy a casual that evening’s at ISG Field, 601 Reed St., during an awareness event for Greater Mankato Area United Way programs.
Various activities, food and drink samples and a silent auction are planned between 5-9 p.m. June 16.
The annual Men’s Event welcomes regional men 21 and older to a casual, fun-filled night of games, food/drink samples, raffles and silent auction to raise awareness of United Way programs.
Tickets include seating for Wednesday’s MoonDogs game may be ordered online at: mankatounitedway.org.
Benefit set for vets building
Country western performer Connie Lee will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans Resource and Academy site in Winnebago.
Tours begin 3 p.m. Saturday at the center in the town’s former high school building, 132 S.E. First Ave.
Tickets cost $15. Food and pop will be available.
Supporters not planning to attend the prelaunch fundraiser concert may make online donations at:
veteransresourcecenterandacademy.org.
