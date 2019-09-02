The Free Press
A free all-ages festival Saturday and Sunday will celebrate its new performance space as well as music talents from southern Minnesota and beyond.
Rock Bend Folk Festival in St. Peter’s Minnesota Square Park kicks off at 11:15 a.m. Saturday with local musicians Billy Steiner and Ron Arsenault’s rendition of “This Land is Your Land.”
Performances also slated Saturday on the stage of the park’s new pavilion are Captain Gravitone and the String Theory Orchestra, Becky Kapell and The Fat 6, City Mouse and Friends, Roe Family Singers, Western Centuries, Aaron Kamm and Jaedyn James.
Bruce Davis’ annual performance of the folk festival’s theme song is slated Saturday afternoon.
At noon Sunday the guitar-fiddle band Pushing Chain will open the pavilion lineup. Performances on the new stage include Zorongo Flamenco Dance Theatre, Orkestar Bez Ime, The Heavy Set and a solo show by Erik Koskinen.
The Divers, Peter Bloedel and the Minnesota Zoomobile plan return visits to the festival’s second stage.
Other shows scheduled for North Grove Stage include an open stage noon Sunday, followed by classical musicians Jon Romer and Mike Tangen and a singer-songwriter stage.
The bands Bad Liquor Management and Harrison Street Band and Canadian folk singer Joe Nolan also are slated on the North Grove.
The festival concludes with Mankato-based Kaleb Braun-Schulz’s music on the the North Grove and Lush Country on the pavilion stages. The seven-member group includes Twin Cities headliners and Prairie Home Companion veterans.
For a full schedule, see https://www.rockbend.org/.
Food and craft vendors also will be featured at the music festival.
Shorts festival tickets available
Fourteen short plays from around the country will be performed Thursday and Friday at Mankato West High School.
The slate of 10-minute plays begins 7:30 both evenings.
The festival features seven 10-minute plays each evening.
Audience members have the opportunity to vote for their favorite shows.
Tickets are available online through Merely Players at: www.merely- players.com/mn-shorts-festival.
Tuesday is the deadline for advance ticket sales.
One-day advance tickets cost $10 and two-day passes cost $15. Tickets purchased at the door cost $12.
Pride to honor late activist
The late Jessica Flatequal, who often described herself as a Mankato “townie” and “professional lesbian” will be honored posthumously during the 18th annual South Central Minnesota Pride events Friday through Sunday.
The annual festival promoting LGBT pride and visibility in south-central Minnesota.
Last year, Flatequal, who served as executive director of South Central Minnesota Pride, said pridefests are still needed even after the LGBT community achieved marriage equality.
This year’s events include Queeraoke singing Friday night; a parade Saturday morning; an all-day free festival day Saturday at Riverfront Park; and a youth party Sunday afternoon.
More information about Mankato Pridefest: www.scmnpride.org.
Program teaches mind-sharpening
A cognitive training program in techniques to sharpen brain skills starts Thursday at VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.
Students will meet 3-4 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays to learn how to exercise their brains. VINE’s trained staff will lead the classes.
“Mind Aerobics” participants may opt to take part in a Minnesota State University psychology professor’s research about the program.
The cost is $72 for the 24 sessions. Scholarships are available.
For more information or to sign up, call 387-1666.
Religious robes on display
A collection of stoles worn by religious leaders that celebrates the gifts of GLBT persons will be on display Sunday through Sept. 15 at First Congre- gational United Church of Christ, 150 Stadium Court.
The exhibit may be viewed 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
More than 30 denominations and faith traditions are represented, featuring robes from six countries on three continents.
Historical research topic of program
Resources found at the Blue Earth County Historical Society’s Research Center will be discussed during a program 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday at VINE Community Center.
“Discover Your Path for Historical Research” will be presented by Heather Harren, Blue Earth County Historical Society communications and archives manager.
Admission is $5; free for VINE members.
To register for the program, visit: www.vinevolunteers.com; or call 387-1666.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.