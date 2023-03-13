The Free Press
A program is slated for anyone interested in finding out more about a local organization for veterans who served during the Vietnam War era.
The St. Peter area’s Last Man Club is the topic for a free “Lunch and Learn” session 11 a.m. March 20 at St. Peter Community Center Room 219, 601 S. Washington Ave.
Since its inception in 2011, the club’s membership has continued to grow.
An annual golf tournament is one of the social activities organized by club members.
St. Peter Recreation and Leisure Services is the host for the program. There is no admission fee and a free lunch will be served; however, registration is necessary and should be made by Thursday.
To register or for more information, call 934-0667.
YMCA to host event for youths
Youths in second through fifth grades may join in structured activities during a social event 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday at Mankato Family YMCA, 1401 S. Riverfront Drive.
YPalooza will feature games, a gaga ball, a nerf war, music, glow-in-the-dark activities, swimming and crafts.
Concessions will be available for purchase.
The event is to YMCA members and non-members. The admission fee is $15.
To register in advance, go to:
operations.daxko.com/Online/5287/ProgramsV2/Search.mvc?category_ids=TAG5419.
MSU announces research lecture
Analyses of concerns about the thyroid hormone will be presented 7 p.m. March 20 during the 49th annual Douglas R. Moore Faculty Research Lecture in Ostrander Auditorium at Minnesota State University. MSU faculty member David Sharlin is the presenter for the lecture.
Sharlin is a professor in the Department of Biological Sciences, part of MSU’s College of Science, Engineering and Technology.
His lecture “Thyroid Hormone Disrupting Chemicals and Nervous System Development: A Growing Cause for Concern” is a discussion about whether or not synthetic chemicals should be released into the environment.
There is no admission fee. Free parking is available after 6:30 p.m. in University Gold Lots.
The lecture will also be livestreamed on Youtube.
The annual Douglas R. Moore lecture celebrates excellence in research at MSU. Its namesake was president of then-Mankato State University from 1974 to 1978.
Weather spotting class set
Nicollet and Blue Earth County Emergency Management, along with the National Weather Service, will host a Skywarn Spotter training session 6 p.m. April 4 at South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Spotters help their communities by participating in an organized effort to watch for approaching storms and warn of the formation of tornadoes and other types of severe weather.
This course will teach participants the basic skills necessary to become a weather spotter.
There is no pre-registration for the free class.
For more information, call Justin Block, Nicollet County Emergency Management, at 934-7874 or Brenda Olmscheid, Blue Earth County Emergency Management, at 304.4806.
