“Live Out Proud” is the theme for 21st annual Mankato PrideFest celebration planned at various locations later this week.
Signature events include the Jessica Flatequal Pride Parade at 11:15 a.m. Saturday along a section of North Riverfront Drive and the Pride Festival slated noon to 4 p.m. in Mankato’s Riverfront Park.
A Pride Party begins 4 p.m. Saturday at Atomic Star, 12 Civic Center Plaza, No. 1675.
Also planned are the “Share Your Pride: Queer Photo Series” display 8-10 p.m. Thursday at The 410 Project, 523 S. Front St. and Queeraoke sessions begin 8 p.m. Friday at The Loose Moose Saloon and Conference Center, 119 S. Front St.
The festival winds down with a party for youths 3-5 p.m. Sunday at The Wow!Zone, 2030 Adams St.
For more information, including parade and exhibitor registration, go to: www.scmnpride.org/register.
Sculptures sought for tour
Sculptors are invited to submit entries for the 2023 CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour.
Sculptures accepted for the tour will be displayed outdoors in the downtown areas of Mankato and North Mankato for nearly a year. About 30 works will be installed at various sites.
Selected artists receive $1,000 stipends. Their sculptures will be loaned to the CityArt program and be displayed from May 2023 until April 2024.
The CityArt sculpture exhibition draws thousands of viewers. The tour is a collaborative program between Twin Rivers, Greater Mankato’s arts commission and the City Center Partnership, a downtown development organization that represents Mankato and North Mankato.
Since its inception in 2011, CityArt has added 25 sculptures to the cities’ permanent public art collection and sold many sculptures to private businesses and individuals. Additionally, multiple artists have received commissions because of the exposure received from the program.
CityArt is a member of the Partner Network, a sculpture exchange program based out of Sioux Falls.
For more information on the CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour, visit: CityArtMankato.
Memorial service for children slated
An annual memorial service is being organized by a local nonprofit that provides resources for people experiencing grief due to the death of a child.
One Bright Star’s Children’s Memorial Service is set for 1-3 p.m. Sept. 25 at Ray Erlandson Park, near the corner of S. Victory Drive and E. Main Street. The public service will take place at the organization’s memorial site in the park.
The event is intended to bring families and friends together to mourn, honor and remember their children who have died. Four mothers who’d each experienced the loss of a child founded One Bright Star in 1998.
A list of names of deceased children will be read and doves will be released during the service. Music, an invocation, keynote speaker and several readings also are planned.
In the event of inclement weather, the event will move indoors to Hilltop United Methodist Church, 108 S. Manitou Drive.
For more information about the memorial service or One Bright Star, email a request to: director@onebrightstar.org.
The organization’s website is: OneBrightStar.org.
