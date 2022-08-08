Blue Earth County Historical Society is accepting orders for a soon-to-be-released commemorative book featuring the works of a well-known local artist.
“The Art of Marian Anderson” will be printed as a hard-cover, full-color, limited edition of 500 copies.
The book contains images of published art prints and as well as of original paintings from her collection. Subjects of the works include wildlife, canines, nostalgia, landscapes, Indigenous people and a mountain man.
Minnesota Heritage Publishing is the publisher of the book that has a retail price of $49.95.
Orders are being accepted at the History Center, 424 Warren St., and online at: blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Proceeds from the BECHS project will be used as general funds.
Nicollet Co. to feature harness racing
Harness racing at 1 p.m. Wednesday will be offered as the first grandstand event of the 2022 Nicollet County Fair, 400 W. Union St., St. Peter.
Race admission is $5. Motorists who want to visit the fair will be charged $5 to park on the grounds.
4-H general project judging, commercial exhibits and the fair’s midway area all open Wednesday. A beer-tasting event is slated 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday on the grounds.
Thursday activities include 4-H shows throughout the day and Master Gardner programs 4-8 p.m. in Johnson Hall.
Attendees ages 55 and older will not be charged a fee to park their vehicles on the grounds Friday, the fair’s designated Senior Day.
Entertainers slated to perform in the beer garden area include the Steel Bridges Band, the Wendinger Band, Jared Graff, Red Dirt Road Band and Uncle Chunk.
For a full schedule of activities, go to: nicolletcountyfair.com.
Brown County fair slated
Attendees do not have to pay parking or admission fees when they enter the Brown County Free Fair, 1201 N. State St., New Ulm.
The fair is slated Wednesday through Sunday.
The grandstand’s evening schedule features demolition derbies Wednesday and Saturday, a tractor pull Friday and live music.
Brown County Free Fair will be the host site for the state show of the Minnesota Gladiolus Society on Saturday and Sunday.
Activities highlighting older adults are planned Thursday during the fair’s Senior Citizens Day. Kids Day is Friday.
The fair will offer traditional features like livestock shows, open-class displays and 4-H, FFA and commercial exhibits. A carnival will be operating.
A variety of free shows are planned in the entertainment hall as well as on stage in the nearby civic center.
For more information, go to: browncountyfreefair.com.
