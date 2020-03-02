Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato and the city of Mankato will launch the Mayo Mile walking program Wednesday.
The launch includes a community celebration 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the lobby near the box office at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Lunch will be provided to the first 200 walkers, and there will be samples of healthy food for all attendees.
The Mayo Mile is an indoor walking path with starting points where the Hilton Garden Inn and Mankato Place parking ramp connect, or where the civic center parking ramp and the City Center Hotel connect.
The route will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays with additional hours posted when the event center schedule allows.
The event is being held in conjunction with Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and a giant inflatable colon will be on site for people to interact with. Mayo Clinic Health System experts will provide health tips on cancer prevention and screening.
County camping reservations open
Reservations are being accepted for sites at Blue Earth County campgrounds.
County campgrounds are at Bray Park, 22214 Oriole Road, Madison Lake; and Daly Park, 11056 571st Lane, Mapleton.
Camping reservations for Bray and Daly Parks should be made online at: reserve.blueearthcountymn.gov/. A deposit is required to hold each camping site.
Mobile and tent camping sites are offered. Electrical and water hookups are available, and a dump station is provided at each park. Firewood is available for purchase by cash or check only.
Camping at Blue Earth County’s Rapidan Dam Park is on a first-come, first-serve basis; no advance reservations are accepted for the park’s primitive tent camping and pop-up camping sites.
Bray and Daly campgrounds open May 1. Rapidan Dam primitive campground opens April 1.
All three campgrounds close Oct. 31.
For more information, call 304-4025.
Vet to speak at Men’s Event
Military veteran and motivational speaker John Kriesel is the keynote speaker for United Way Men’s Event 5-9 p.m. Thursday at Kato Ballroom.
Kriesel was severely injured in 2006 by a roadside bomb in Iraq. He is a sports radio personality, former legislator and motivational speaker.
Tickets for the United Way event may be ordered at: www.mankatounitedway.org/mensevent.
Presentation offers self-defense tips
Older adults who want to learn self-defense techniques may attend a class 1 p.m. Thursday at the VINE Adult Community Center.
Participants will be shown behaviors that may put them at greater risk as well as receive tips from instructor Dar Loiselle, who has more than 10 years’ experience teaching self-defense classes at Minnesota State University.
The event costs $5 for the general public.
Registration is required by Wednesday. For more information or to register, call 386-5586 or visit: vinevolunteers.com.
