A memorial service at Minnesota State University for former President Margaret Preska will take place Saturday.
The public event is 2 p.m. at MSU’s Ted Paul Theatre in the Earley Center for Performing Arts.
Preska, MSU’s 10th president, served from 1979-1992. She died Nov. 17 at her home in Scottsdale, Arizona. She was 83.
Paul J. Hustoles, former faculty chair of the Department of Theatre and Dance, will serve as master of ceremonies at the service, which will include comments by the presidents who served after Preska — Richard Rush, Richard Davenport and Edward Inch.
Preska’s family members will speak at the event. Musical selections will be performed by MSU students.
Fundraiser set at McGowan’s farm
A farm-to-table dining experience on the banks of the Blue Earth River is slated 5:30 p.m. Saturday as a fundraiser for Twin Rivers Council for the Arts and Blue Earth County Historical Society. Mankato Area Foundation is the sponsor of the benefit.
The main course for the meal is a pit-roasted pig that will be served with traditional toppings, hand-made blue corn tortillas, heirloom beans and a dessert. Wine, beer and light beverages will be served. Food will be served in ceramic bowls and cups created from blue earth clay by Minnesota State University graduate/master ceramicist Jon Nibbe.
A short program, entertainment by a string quartet and a silent auction are planned.
Tickets cost $250 each and there is a limit of 50 tickets. All proceeds will be split between the two organizations.
To order tickets, go to Mankato Area Foundation‘s website or call 389-4583.
Mankato library extends hours
Hours have been extended for Blue Earth County Library System’s Mankato location.
Blue Earth County Library’s new hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
By adding the evening hours, the library system hopes to increase access to its resources, services, activities and information for more members of our community.
For more information about library services, go to: beclibrary.org or call 304-4001.
County seeking input on dam
Blue Earth County officials are seeking help from the public in determining the future of the Rapidan Dam.
In 2021, a study was conducted that identified two feasible solutions for the dam’s state of disrepair: repair or remove the dam. Both options have significant costs, and each has its opportunities, trade-offs and timeframes.
The Rapidan Dam was built more than a 100 years ago and has been managed by Blue Earth County for the last 46 years. Throughout the years, the dam has experienced regular flooding that over time have caused significant damage to the dam’s structure and usability.
Comments are being accepted through June at: blueearthcountymn.gov/rapidandam. Presentation materials are available on the website as well.
