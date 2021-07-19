The Free Press
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is requesting feedback on draft design concepts for Highway 22 and the west segment of Hwy 109 in Wells.
Input is also being collected on the demonstration project that’s testing out potential bicycle and pedestrian improvements, including bike lanes on Highway 109 and curb extensions at the intersection of Highway 22 and S.W. Third Street in Wells.
Public feedback will help MnDOT determine safety improvements for people who walk, bike or drive for a future reconstruction project.
Construction on Highway 22 and Highway 109 is tentatively planned for 2026. The project is to improve pavement, utilities, and pedestrian and bicyclist accommodations.
The public may view draft design concepts and demonstration project photos, as well as provide feedback with a comment map and survey, on the project website: mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy22wells/meetings.html.
Feedback is being collected through Aug. 5.
Antique car show slated in New Ulm
The Antique Automobile Club of America will hold its annual Grand Nationals Car Show Friday and Saturday at New Ulm.
More than 100 antique cars — including a 1903 Holley Roadster and a 1989 Buick LeSabre Coupe — will be on display. Owners of 18 cars on view are vying for the Zenith Award for restoration.
The Zenith competition is slated 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at New Ulm Civic Center, 1212 N. Franklin St. The car show is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Brown County Fairgrounds, 1201 N. State St.
There is no admission fee Saturday.
Salvation Army to sponsor fairA one-day event for families with school-age children 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 5 is being organized by Mankato Salvation Army, 700 S. Riverfront Drive.
Free backpacks, sneakers and clothing will be available to K-12 students from Blue Earth and Nicollet counties during the Back-to-School Community Fair in the Salvation Army parking lot.
Families must register in person on the day of the event. Parents/guardians will be required to show a government-issued ID and proof of government assistance, such as an EBT or UCare card as well to provide the names, birthdates, and schools their children will be attending.
Eligible youth will receive gently used sneakers from the Shoe Truck and gently used backpacks from Community Bank. Each household will receive $20 for clothing purchases at the Salvation Army’s Family Store.
Pelican Food Truck will serve free hot dogs.
Other agencies present will be Minnesota Valley Action Council, Blue Earth County Library, Crisis Nursery, Northside Hair Company, and Options for Women.
The event is made possible by grant funds from Consolidated Communications and the United Way.
