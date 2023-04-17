The Free Press
Severe Weather Awareness Week is being observed throughout the state through Friday.
The Minnesota Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is working in collaboration with the National Weather Service to sponsor activities designed to refresh, remind and educate residents about the seasonal threats from severe weather and how to avoid them.
Outdoor warning sirens will sound during statewide mock tornado alerts scheduled 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Thursday. The drills are intended as reminders to residents that they should prepare in advance for a tornado emergency.
NWS offices that serve Minnesota will issue simulated announcements at 1 p.m. Thursday to test the statewide warning and communications systems. NOAA weather radios will activate with a test code Thursday afternoon.
Minnesota experiences an average of 29 tornadoes per year. In 2021, Minnesota recorded 64 tornadoes, including 22 on Dec. 15 alone, which were the latest reported tornadoes on record. A record was set in 2010 with 113 tornadoes touching down across the state.
Weather safety topics will be featured daily throughout the week. Factsheets, checklists, data and other resources on the topics are available at: dps.mn.gov.
Event provides free services
An annual event slated Tuesday is aimed at providing area residents essential services at no cost. Project Community Connect is 1-4 p.m. in Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, downtown Mankato.
More than 70 free services will be available during this collaborative event to raise awareness of hunger, homelessness and poverty in the Mankato region.
The one-stop resources expo will bring more than 70 service providers together at one place.
For more information about Project Community Connect, go to: www.mankatounitedway.org.
Styrofoam recycling set for Saturday
Styrofoam materials from televisions, computers, appliances, foam coolers and uncoated white insulation sheets may be recycled during an Earth Day event 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Mankato’s public works center, 501 South Victory Drive.
There is no disposal fee. Residents and small businesses may drop off one carload of unwanted, clean Styrofoam materials. Packing peanuts accepted for disposal must be bagged and separate from other unwanted items.
Sponsors for the event are Mayflower Kato Moving and Storage as well as the cities of Mankato, North Mankato and Lake Crystal.
For more information, contact Mankato Area Zero Waste at: mankatozerowaste@gmail.com, or call 380-1008.
Forum focuses on small businesses
A forum for small business owners and entrepreneurs is slated 6:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Peter Public Library, 601 S. Washington Ave.
Professional consultants from the Small Business Development Center will be available to meet with attendees.
There is no admission fee.
Speakers at the event include the owners of the Paddlefish Brewing Company, a business slated to open later this year in St. Peter’s Nicollet Plaza.
