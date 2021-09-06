The Free Press
MRCI has decided to relocate a premiere fundraising event to an outdoor venue in Riverfront Park, 309 W. Rock St.
“Whose Line Is It Mankato?” begins 7:30 p.m. Friday at Vetter Stone Amphitheater. The unscripted improv show features 10 community leaders on stage with a professional troupe.
The fundraiser supports MRCI’s mission to provide individuals with disabilities/disadvantages a variety of opportunities at their homes, jobs and in the community.
Founded in 1953, MRCI annually serves more than 4,000 individuals.
Tickets to the fundraiser may be purchased at: www.mymrci.org.
Polka music event set Wednesday
Twin Cities musicians Ann Reed, Joan Griffith and Anita Ruth will present “Introduction to Polkasol!” 2 p.m. Wednesday in Room 219 at St. Peter Community Center, 600 South Fifth St.
Their repertoire consists of lots of polkas, waltzes and old-time songs played on two accordions and a violin.
“Introduction to Polkasol!” is presented in partnership with COMPAS, a nonprofit that teaches through art.
The trio’s performance is the first in a free monthly series sponsored by St. Peter Senior Center geared for older adults. Guitarist Charlie Maguire is scheduled Oct. 13, dulcimer music by Paul Imholte is slated Nov. 10 and Maud Hixson will perform holiday favorites Dec. 8.
For more information about the series, call 934-0667.
Ag banker to speak at energy forum
MinnStar BankEnergy’s senior vice president will discuss agriculture from a banker’s perspective during Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council’s forum 9 a.m. Friday at South Central Service Cooperative, 2075 Lookout Drive, North Mankato.
Kent Thiesse has more than 40 years experience in farm management and agricultural lending. He is active in the Independent Bankers of Minnesota, GreenSeam, SCC Center for Agriculture, Minnesota Farm Bureau, Minnesota Farmers Union, Minnesota Agri-Growth Council and Farmfest.
The forum is being offered as a hybrid event. In-person attendees will be required to wear face masks. Attendees who participate virtually via Zoom should register in advance at:
socrates.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwodOisqDIuHtKlZwXKGNTNGQSiGF1zSsLY.
All Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council events are free and open to the public.
