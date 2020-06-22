The Free Press
A community history project focusing on local coronavirus pandemic experiences is being launched by COVID-19 Minnesota State University’s archives department.
The project’s aim is to collect, preserve and provide access to experiences of individuals during the pandemic by documenting the stories and feelings of community members as well as the college’s students, employees and alumni.
Residents from counties covered by the Southern Minnesota Historical Center (Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Freeborn, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Rice, Sibley, Steele, Waseca and Watonwan) may submit entries from journals or diaries, reflective essays, as well as creative works and other forms of documentation.
The University Archives and Southern Minnesota Historical Center contains records from the creation of the Mankato Normal School in 1868 to the present and the surrounding region.
To request information about how to participate in “Your COVID-19 Story” send an email to: archives@mnsu.edu.
For more information go to: libguides.mnsu.edu/covid19communityhistoryproject.
SCC sets virtual commencement
South Central College’s commencement committee is sponsoring a virtual commencement ceremony 5 p.m. Thursday.
Recent graduates participating in the virtual experience submitted photos of themselves to be featured in the virtual ceremony.
President Annette Parker, other college leaders and SCC student Jessica Alsleben will speak. Karen Stout, president and CEO of Achieving the Dream, will present the keynote address.
To tune in to the commencement ceremony, go to: www.southcentral.edu/graduation.
Farmamerica offers summer activities
Ag-related activities are slated this summer at Farmamerica, 7367 360th Ave, Waseca.
The interpretation center’s annual Barnyard Bash 5-8 p.m. Friday is the first family night feature of the season. Activities include a corn maze, yard games, a dirt bin and a farm animal petting zoo.
Event registration is available at: Farmamerica.org.
Library taking appointments
Blue Earth County Library System’s Mankato has reopened to the public; however, appointments are necessary.
Library hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Patrons may schedule 45-minute visits by calling 304-4001.
Appointments are necessary for children visiting the library’s Lovelace wing and may be made by calling 304-4020.
Use of the library’s computers, copy machine and printer will be available by appointment only. For appointments to utilize the equipment, call 507-304-4022.
The adult collections will not be available for in-person searches at this time, but the no-contact materials pick up will continue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.