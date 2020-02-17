A Minnesota archaeologist will explore the prehistory of the Mille Lacs Lake area during his World Anthropology Day presentation 5 p.m. Thursday in the Centennial Student Union’s Heritage Room at Minnesota State University.
Jim Cummings’ lecture “Life in the Center: Archaeology of the Mille Lacs Region” is open to the public. There is no admission fee.
Cummings also will discuss the present-day interaction of archaeological inquiry and traditional Native American heritage preservation, research and practice.
A principal investigator with McFarlane Consulting, based in St. Paul, Cummings also is the consulting archaeologist for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Tribal Historic Preservation Office.
He received his bachelor’s degree from MSU and a master’s degree in archaeology and cultural resource management from St. Cloud State University.
For more information about Anthropology Day activities at MSU, call 389-6318 or write to: rachel.krediet@mnsu.edu.
Conference to focus on voting rights
“Understanding Voters’ Rights Through Voters’ Education” is the theme for the 44th Dr. Michael T. Fagin Annual Pan African Conference Thursday and Friday at Minnesota State University.
The conference is designed to develop leadership skills for black college students/young adults and provide opportunities for academic scholars, professionals and community members to discuss issues that affect descendants of Africa on a local, national and international level.
Keynote speaker is 2018 Chicago mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green.
The 2020 conference will revisit moments in history that led to the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Participants will explore the implications of voter turnout, buy-in, and support of elected officials, laws and policies for all levels of government.
Activities are planned in the ballroom area of Centennial Student Union and begin with a screening of “Eye on the Prize” followed by a panel discussion.
For more information, go to: www.mnsu.edu/panafricanconference.
Series to feature river basin
A two-part natural history program will focus on the geological history of the Minnesota River and the waterfalls, rivers and creeks within the basin of the 300-mile-long river.
Scott Kudelka of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will lead the first LIFE: Learning Is ForEver program slated for 11 a.m. Thursday in Room 217 at the St. Peter Community Center. Minnesota DNR glacial geologist Carrie Jennings will lead the second program 11 a.m. Feb. 25, also in Room 217 at the center.
The fee is $5 per session.
Registrations are due Tuesday and may be made by calling 934-3048.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.