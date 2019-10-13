Minnesota State University Department of Dental Hygiene and area dental professionals are providing free dental care to area children ages 5-17 Thursday at the university's Clinical Sciences Building.
Services provided include cleanings, dental exams, X-rays, sealants and fluoride treatments.
Patients must have appointments in advance and be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Appointments are available at 9 a.m. or 1 p.m. by calling 507-389-2147.
The project is inspired by concern over a growing number of children who are unable to access needed dental care.
Indigenous People's Day
Minnesota State University is hosting a panel of experts tonight as part of Mankato's Indigenous People's Day events.
The public panel will take place from 7-8 p.m. in the university's Centennial Student Union Room 253-55 and will explore the importance of the celebration.
Tickets are required; for more information, call 389-5230 or go to: www.facebook.com/events/420085255527384
In June 2018, the Mankato City Council deemed the second Monday in October as Indigenous People's Day. MSU has marked the observance since 2014.
Candidate forum in St. Peter
The St. Peter League of Women Voters will host a candidate forum for St. Peter School Board 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Performing Arts Center at St. Peter High School, 2121 Broadway Ave.
Voters may submit their questions for the candidates prior to the forum to co-host St. Peter Chamber of Commerce, spchamb@hickorytech.net, to the League at lwvstpeter@lwvmn.org or bring them that night.
The St. Peter Herald is also co-hosting.
School break activities offered
The Blue Earth County History Center is offering family-friendly activities during MEA break, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday
Hands-on activities, storytime at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and a chance to see “Blue Earth County’s Believe it or Not” exhibit are among the activities. BECHS is offering a free child admission with a paid adult admission on these days only.
For more information, contact BECHS at 507-345-5566 or visit www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Bluegrass coming to brewery
The Minnesota-based bluegrass band Pert Near Sandstone will be the featured band Friday at the Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., in North Mankato.
This will be the band's first appearance at the brewery. opening Guests will be Tail Light Rebellion.
The music will run from 7-10 p.m.
Tickets are $10 and are available through the brewery's website: mankatobrewery.com.
Civil War talk in New Ulm
"The Western Theater of the Civil War" is this week's presentation hosted by the Minnesota Valley Civil War Round Table.
The guest speaker is Dean Urdahl.
The talk is planned for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the New Ulm Public Library, 17 N. Broadway.
ADA meeting in St. Peter
The city of St. Peter is evaluating its policies, practices and pedestrian infrastructure to identify deficiencies that pose barriers to safe and efficient use for all users. And it is asking for the public's help.
To help create a city plan, an open house for Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan Development is planned 5-7 p.m. Wednesday in the St. Peter Room in the Community Center.
Attendees will have an opportunity to speak with project staff, complete a comment form and identify locations with accessibility issues.
