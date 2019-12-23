The Free Press
The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota has developed drop-in activities for youths while they are on break from school.
A new feature, Cecil’s Imagineering Loft, is an escape room designed and facilitated by teen volunteers. Participants are challenged to find clues and solve a puzzle.
The regular admission fee is $8 or free with museum membership.
Winter break hours are: 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. today; 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday (museum closes at 1 p.m.); 10 a.m. to noon and 3-6 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Friday; 10 am to noon and 1-2 p.m. Saturday and 1-3 p.m. Sunday.
The museum will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
Brewery displaying luminaries
Schell’s Brewery in New Ulm is inviting the public to tour its annual display of Christmas luminaries.
The lighted lanterns are a holiday tradition in the park on the grounds of the brewery, 1860 Schell’s Road.
Candles in the luminaries will be lit 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
Library to host spelling contest
Adults who consider themselves to be good at spelling may want to participate in a contest 7-9 p.m. Jan. 31 at Mankato Brewery.
North Mankato Taylor Library’s second annual Adult Spelling Bee is for three- to four-member teams of spellers ages 21 and older.
Tickets are $15 per team member. Registration includes a drink ticket if team members sign up before Jan. 17.
Registration forms and rules are available at the library, 1001 Belgrade Ave., and at Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St.
Prizes will be awarded for best team name, best attire/costumes and first- and second -lace spellers.
Teams may purchase “cheats” with registration.
For more information, call 345-5120 or send an email to: huhrich@nmlibrary.org.
Holiday light recycling offered
The Blue Earth County Property and Environmental Resources Department will offer a free recycling service for residents with unwanted strands of holiday lights.
Collection of strands that are broken or are no longer needed will begin Jan. 6. Recycling bins will be placed at locations in Amboy, Eagle Lake, Good Thunder, Lake Crystal, Madison Lake, Mapleton, Pemberton, Skyline, St. Clair, and Vernon Center city halls. Bins also will be available at the Mankato Intergovernmental Center and Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse.
For additional details on bin locations and hours of operations, call 304-4381 or visit: www.blueearthcountymn.gov/recyclearoundtheholidays.
