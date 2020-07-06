The Free Press
North Mankato Taylor Library’s free summer concert series kicks off Thursday at Wheeler Park.
Music in the Park concerts are slated 5-7 p.m. Thursdays throughout July.
Musicians featured are Ditch Creek Dixies July 9; Bee Balm Fields July 16; Captain Gravitone and the String Theory Orchestra July 23 and The Divers July 30.
Concerts planned in New Ulm
A series of outdoor concerts begins this week at Johnson Football Field in New Ulm.
Free community concerts are scheduled 7 p.m. today, with music by the Ken and Ken Show and July 13 with music by the Wendinger Band. The series full lineup will be announced later by co-sponsor New Ulm Park and Recreation and KNUJ.
If weather is inclement on concert nights, performances will be moved to New Ulm Civic Center, 1212 N. Franklin St.
For more information, check the sponsors’ social media pages.
Seats open on commissions
Seats are open on two of Mankato commission panels. Residents interested in becoming more involved in local government may apply online to serve on the Planning Commission or Heritage Preservation Commission.
The Heritage Preservation Commission makes recommendations to the Mankato City Council about promoting and preserving Mankato’s historic neighborhoods, including designations of significant buildings and places locally significant to our heritage.
The Planning Commission’s primary function is to make recommendations to the City Council regarding proposed planning and zoning requests. This includes variances from the city code conditional-use permits, and rezoning applications. Other responsibilities include subdivision review, review of proposed ordinance changes, and assisting in updating the city’s comprehensive plan.
Interested individuals should submit applications by Friday.
For more information about how to apply, call 387-8600.
Organists featured in recitals
Sioux Trails Chapter of the American Guild of Organists continues a summertime tradition by hosting weekly recitals at 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 4.
Five local musicians will present virtual concerts from their home churches.
The recitals may be viewed on Facebook Live, or via YouTube. Links to both platforms may be found on the Sioux Trails chapter website – www.agosiouxtrails.org.
The schedule for pipe organ performances and recitalists is:
• July 7 — Grace Kunkel, SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Mankato.
• July 14 — Tom Andrews and the Rev. Garrett Ahlers, Cathedral of the Holy Trinity, New Ulm.
• July 21 — Chad Winterfeldt, Christ Chapel, Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter.
• July 28 — Sean Connolly, Church of St. Mary, Sleepy Eye.
• Aug. 4 — Emily Bruflat, with Ben Bruflat on trumpet, at First Lutheran Church, St. Peter.
For more information about the performers, the instruments and the repertoire, visit: www.agosiouxtrails.org or email: agosiouxtrails@gmail.com.
