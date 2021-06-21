The Free Press
Nicollet County Health and Human Services will begin offering regular walk-in clinic hours to make it easier for people to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
Starting today, individuals 18 years and older may receive a Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine between noon and 2 p.m. weekdays at the St. Peter HHS building, 622 S. Front St.
Appointments are not necessary for the walk-in clinics that will be available through July 31. The shots are free of charge.
“We want everyone to get vaccinated as quickly and conveniently as possible. That’s why we are opening a recurring walk-in vaccination opportunity for our community,” said Kate Albrecht, public health nurse, in a HHS press release.
Hispanic outreach to be discussed
An outreach program to assist the Hispanic community is the topic of VINE Faith in Action’s next Community Conversation 2 p.m. Tuesday at the community center, 421 E. Hickory St.
A representative of VINE’s diversity program, Lourdes Menjivar, will discuss services that help members of the local Hispanic community as they learn to maneuver American culture.
To register to attend or for more information, call 387-1666.
Other activities this week at VINE Adult Community Center include a presentation by Mapleton author Jason Lee Willis 2 p.m. today. His recently self-published novel is titled “The Alchemist’s Map.” Registration is required.
A new art exhibit by 14 VINE members is on display on the Fifth Floor Gallery at the center through July 28. There is no admission fee. Exhibit hours are 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
Car show slated in Mankato
Mankato Area Meets and Cruises car show-cruise 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday on the Wickersham Health campus, 1421 Premier Drive, is a benefit for ECHO Food Shelf and BENCHS animal shelter.
Attendees may view a variety of makes and models of classic and modern automobiles, semis, motorcycles and trucks. The $10 admission fee should be accompanied with a nonperishable food item that will be donated to the food shelf.
Live music and giveaways are planned during the show.
Tickets may be purchased at the gate and online at: eventbrite.com/e/mankato-area-meets-and-cruises-independence-day-show-tickets-151974567021.
Art grant opportunities offered
Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council has grants available within its nine-county region for artists as well as nonprofit arts organizations, community groups and schools that sponsor arts-related activities.
Art disciplines considered for the grants include dance, literature, media arts, music, theater, visual art, folk art, and traditional art.
Upcoming application deadlines are: July 1: Small Arts Community Project, School Arts Project; Aug. 1: Arts and Cultural Heritage Grant; Sept. 1: Artist Development Grant.
For information or to view workshop videos, go to: www.plrac.org. For more information, call 800–298-1254 or email a request to: plrac@hickorytech.net.
