The Free Press
The city of North Mankato is seeking feedback on its draft plan for the redevelopment of the Webster Avenue/Highway 169 area of town.
The study examined land use around Webster Avenue and identifies redevelopment and revitalization opportunities.
After reviewing the draft plan online at www.northmankato.com/citynorthmankato/webster-avenue-area-plan, commenters may click on a link to provide feedback.
City staff will present the plan during virtual meetings 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and noon Wednesday. Attendees may offer comments during the meetings.
Feedback from the public is reflected in plan initiatives.
Museum reopens to public
Brown County Historical Society’s museum, 2 North Broadway, in New Ulm has reopened after being closed to the public for 14 months.
While the museum was closed new exhibits were installed, and the Museum Store and reception area were relocated.
Exhibits include “Brown County Transportation,” “The 150th Anniversary of the New Ulm Fire Department” “Artwork by Anton, Flavia and Wanda Gag” and “Never Shall I Forget: The U.S.-Dakota War of 1862.”
BCHS’ programming includes Lunch and a Bite of History presentations in the museum’s annex. During the next sessions at noon and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Terry Sveine will discuss New Ulm’s grocery business.
There is no admission fee but reservations are required. To reserve seating, call 233-2621 or email: education@browncountyhistorymn.org.
Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Reservations are not required to visit the museum. Admission is $4 for ages 5-17, $7 for adults and a maximum $25 for a household.
The research library also has reopened. Researchers are required to make an appointment prior to visiting by calling 233-2619 or email: research@browncountyhistorymn.org.
Food to be distributed
Fresh fruit and vegetables, along with dairy products and meat, will be in boxes to be given away during a drive-thru starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at Prairie Winds Middle School, 1200 Prairie Winds Drive, in Mankato.
Contents of the COVID Food Assistance boxes may vary.
The event may end early if no more boxes remain for distribution.
Program addresses human trafficking
Investigator Marc Chadderdon will discuss law enforcement’s response to human trafficking 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Peter Community Center Room 219, 600 S. Fifth St.
Chadderdon is a founder of a coalition that tracks, investigates and prosecutes criminals involved in trafficking another person, often young, for sex or sexual acts.
There is no admission fee to attend the virtual event.
To join the meeting, go to: global.gotomeeting.com/join/465249509. To join by phone, dial (866) 899-4679 or (571) 317-3116 and use the access code 465-249-509.
