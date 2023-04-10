The Free Press
North Mankato is accepting registrations from residents interested in observing “No Mow May.”
The initiative encourages property owners to limit mowing grass for one month to promote habitats for early season pollinators that emerge in the spring.
During the month, the city will temporarily suspend — for registrants — part of an ordinance that requires homeowners to trim their lawns to keep grass no higher than 6 inches.
Mankato also offers No Mow May waivers.
Residential properties that are owner-occupied or occupied by renters who receive landlord consent are eligible to register and participate.
Noxious weeds will still need to be eradicated. Properties must come back into compliance in June following the end of the program.
North Mankato residents may register at: northmankato.com/citynorthmankato/no-mow-may.
To register, Mankato residents should go to:
mankatomn.gov/residents/natural-resources/no-mow-may
April 28 is the registration deadline for North Mankato and Mankato residents.
Presentation to focus on regenerative ag
Minnesota farming pioneer Reginaldo Haslett-Marroquin will speak 7 p.m. Tuesday in Ostrander Auditorium at Minnesota State University.
The free presentation is open to the public
Haslett-Marroquin, of Northfield, is a native of Guatemala who is a recipient of the Moses Change Maker Award, a lifetime Ashoka Fellow and founder of the nonprofit Regenerative Agriculture Alliance. He will discuss his model for regenerative poultry farming, insights about regenerative agriculture and his vision for food system change.
MSU’s Water Resources Center is the host of the presentation.
Parks announce temporary trail closures
After a lengthy winter, the warmer spring weather is inspiring many Minnesotans to hit the trails; however, outdoor enthusiasts should check for road and trail closures before heading out, a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources press release advises.
The spring thaw’s impact on road and trail conditions has prompted temporarily closures and vehicle weight restrictions within state parks and forests, as well as some recreation areas and wildlife management areas.
Closures protect wet and unstable roads and trails from damage. Depending on weather and local site conditions, the temporary closures could remain in effect until sometime in May. Signs indicating closures will be posted at parks’ entry points and parking lots.
• Minneopa State Park’s bison drive south of Mankato is temporarily closed due to flooding and snowmelt, and the waterfall stairs into the gorge are temporarily closed.
• Staff at Flandrau State Park at New Ulm plans to open its upper valley trail to hikers today.
Many camping sites will open Friday; however, water spigots have not yet been turned on for the season. Sections of the campground will be closed to the public for a hazardous tree removal project.
• Fort Ridgely State Park’s rural Fairfax main campgrounds will open for the season Friday. The park’s horse campground and farmhouse are scheduled to open May 1.
Motorists and pedestrians are advised gravel roads within the park have been very wet recently and will turn icy if temperatures drop to freezing. Park staff have not yet begun the 2023 season’s consistent monitoring of trails.
For more information on road and trail closures, visit: mndnr.gov/closures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.