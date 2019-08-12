The Free Press
The city of North Mankato and Messiah Lutheran Church are teaming up for North Mankato Community Day today at the church, 1706 Lee Blvd.
The event begins with the North Mankato Farmers’ Market, which runs 3:30-6:30 p.m. There will be a bounce house for the children and a picnic with beef hot dogs and ice cream free to the public. North Mankato’s fire, police, street and other departments will have staff and vehicles in the Lee Boulevard lot on the west side of Messiah.
Live music by the Special Delivery Band, which performs classic pop and country tunes, will take place in the gazebo from 5-6:15 p.m. on the east side of Messiah.
This is the third year of the celebration.
Corn Roast today at West
The Y’ Club Corn Roast, featuring all-you-can-eat Anderson corn, fits in to early or late supper plans today.
Serving time is 4:30-7 p.m. outside West High School. Menu includes corn on the cob, hot dog, ice cream and beverage. $8 adults, $4 children.
Proceeds from the feed support youth programs at the YMCA.
Water circus to be outside mall
A traveling Italian entertainment company will present seven water circus shows this week outside River Hills Mall, 1850 Adams St.
Cirque Italia’s acts are performed above a gigantic water stage that includes fountains and a water curtain.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Advance reservations are required.
For ticket prices and reservations, go to: visitgreatermankato.com/mankato/visit/events/cirque-italia-water-circus-river-hills-mall.
Henderson Hurrah plans in place
Educational displays about bees, birds and gardening are planned during the 2019 Hummingbird Hurrah 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Henderson.
Henderson Feathers members are organizing events at Bender Park and in the Minnesota New Country School. Tours and other activities are scheduled in gardens designed to attract pollinators.
Presenters include a 9 a.m. session by licensed hummingbird bander Donald Mitchell in the public garden.
Author and humorist Al Batt’s 2:45 p.m. presentation is in the New Country School, where other speakers’ presentations are scheduled.
Children’s activities include nature walks, song-writing sessions, a craft project and a coloring contest.
Several vendors will have booths set up in Henderson’s Hummingbird Mall.
A full schedule is listed at: hendersonhummingbirdhurrah.com/event-schedule.
Picnic reservations due soon
Reservations are being accepted for the Second annual Living Earth Community Picnic 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 24 on the main lawn atop Good Counsel Hill, 170 Good Counsel Drive.
A picnic-style meal will be served and a formal program begins at 11:30 a.m. Music by Good Night Gold Dust, story telling and yard games also are planned.
Participants may bring blankets or chairs.
Reservations are due by Sunday and may be made at: eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-living-earth-community-picnic-featuring-good-night-gold-dust-tickets-65495782649?blm_aid=0&blm_aid=709657.
Donations will be accepted. Suggested donation amounts are $15 per participant or $25 for families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.