North Mankato is offering its residents the opportunity to drop off unwanted bulky items at a site on Webster Avenue adjacent to the recycling center.
Hours for the annual fall cleanup are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Residents should use the Sherman Street entrance when bringing in their refuse that’s not collected as part of North Mankato’s residential garbage service.
Participants may be asked to show identification.
For more information, call 625-4141.
Caregivers workshop slated
ST. PETER — A series of workshops for people who are caregivers for family members begins 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the St. Peter Senior Center, 600 S. Fifth St.
The free six-week series is sponsored by Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota.
Registrations are due today and may be made by calling 387-5586, Ext. 3 or sending an email to: mcassem@ccsomn.org.
Festival slated at McGowan’s
History Fest, an annual four-day event designed to teach participants about the past, kicks off Wednesday for students at Jack McGowan’s farm, 20002 Hawkeye Lane, in rural Mankato.
History Fest is open to the public 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The festival features hands-on activities education, such as cider making. Storytelling, singing, dancing and cannon and catapult firing are also slated for the event. Historical interpreters will represent characters from 17th century Scotland and the Old West.
Schools may participate in the festival’s student-only activities 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Registration forms for schools are at:
historyfestmankato.com/schools.html.
Waste facility’s season ending
The Blue Earth County Household Hazardous Waste Facility and Product Reuse Center’s regular season ends Tuesday, Oct. 29.
Until then, household waste can be dropped off between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at 651 Summit Ave.
The public may pick up free items at the same address from the Product Reuse Center where the shelves are filled with dropped-off items that are usable.
The HHW facility will reopen Dec. 3 for winter appointments made by residents of Blue Earth County. Appointments may be made between noon and 4 p.m. Tuesdays through February.
Examples of items accepted for disposal at the facility include paint, household cleaners, yard and garden products, some automotive products, caulking material, fluorescent bulbs and aerosols.
The regular 2020 season at the HHW Facility is slated to begin April 7.
Diabetes Rally includes walk
Mankato Sunrise Area Lions members are organizing a diabetes awareness event/fundraiser 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St.
The Mankato Area Diabetes Rally activities include a short walk, presentations, games and displays.
Snacks will be served.
Proceeds from the event will be used to support the Minnesota Lions Diabetes Foundation and Camp Sweet Life held here annually.
