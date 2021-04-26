The Free Press
North Mankato’s Spring Drop-off is around the corner — literally for some residents. Instead of curbside pickup, unwanted items should be taken to the city lot at 610 Webster Avenue.
Drop-off days and times this week are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to noon Sunday.
Some reminders to ensure a smooth process:
• A waiting line will be set up along the northside of Webster Avenue. Motorists should approach the waiting line from Lake Street.
• A gate attendant and posted signage will direct residents where to dump respective items.
• The number of entrants into the site will be monitored. Participants should be prepared to show proof of their North Mankato residency.
• Assistance will not be provided for unloading items from vehicles. Face masks should be worn by participants while they unload items.
• Curbside appliance pickup will not be offered nor the event’s usual “sharing tent” option.
• Motor oil, batteries, tires, hazardous waste, driveway and remodeling materials, non-electric/gas refrigerators and brush will not be accepted.
For more information, call 625-4141.
Fundraiser offers compost pickup
Compost for use in gardens and yards may be picked up during a Mankato Area Zero Waste fundraiser 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church, 110 N. Fourth St.
Donations collected at the event will be used to support a new Zero Waste program that recycles pallet wrap and other forms of plastic into new benches.
Participants should bring their own shovels and containers for carrying the compost. A limit of two buckets of compost will be provided to each participant. Wagons for hauling and some shovels will be available onsite.
Motorists should use the North Fourth Avenue entrance to the church parking lot.
Face masks should be worn at the event. Social distancing will be practiced.
Registration open for facility rentals
Mankato’s parks feature a variety of facilities that can be used for family gatherings and other spring and summer activities.
Registration is open for rentals of the following facilities:
• Caledonia Community Center, 610 Hope St.
• Floyd Roberts Jr. Pavilion, 300 Amos Owen Lane, at the entrance of Land of Memories Park.
• The Giving Barn in Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.
• Sibley Park Pavilion, 900 Mound Ave., is open for gatherings year-round.
Capacity is limited to 50 percent as part of the state’s Stay Safe Plan and may be adjusted as COVID response changes.
For more information on how to make a reservation or learn more about Mankato’s park facilities, go to: www.mankatomn.gov or call 387-8700.
