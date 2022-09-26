(This revised version corrects the number of open houses planned to determine Mankato affordable housing needs).
A free community event celebrating autumn is slated 2-7 p.m. Saturday in Benson Park on the northwest edge of North Mankato.
Party on the Prairie Fall Festival features live music, hayrides, a scarecrow walk and activities for children, including a corn pit and a bounce house.
Food and beverage vendors will have booths at the event. Participants may bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.
North Mankato Taylor Library and city of North Mankato are inviting individuals, families and businesses to submit entries in the event’s scarecrow contest. Entries will be displayed as part of Party on the Prairie’s Scarecrow Walk. Prizes will be awarded in three categories. Entries forms are available at: www.northmankato.com.
The City of North Mankato also is co-sponsoring a community block party 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday on the lawn of South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.
The free community event features food, games and live music by Joe Tougas and Associates.
Input needed on affordable housing
The City of Mankato is seeking help from the public in determining the community’s affordable housing needs. Input on the Affordable Housing Action Plan will be collected during open houses 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Oct. 11 on the first floor of the Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza.
Round table discussions are planned in the center’s Mankato Room. Topics include homelessness, senior housing, rental housing, home ownership options and housing preservation.
An online engagement opportunity will be available beginning Wednesday at: everyvoice.mankatomn.gov.
For more information, call 387-8600.
North Kato schedules engagement sessions
The city of North Mankato is the host for two in-person public engagement sessions 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Mankato Brewery and 6-8 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Spring Lake Park warming house. Residents may offer input during the Brewing New Ideas sessions.
City staff will prompt discussions about what makes residents feel connected to their community, opportunities that currently exist and what big ideas should be considered for future projects.
Residents should register in advance for the session they plan to attend. To register, call 625-4141 or go to: northmankato.com/brewingnewideas.
An online survey will be available for residents unable to attend the in-person sessions. The survey will open on the city’s website between midnight and 4 p.m. on session days.
For more information, call 625-4141 or email a request to: matthewl@northmankato.com.
Online benefit for Family Voices
“Connecting Hearts-Raising Voices” is the theme for Family Voices of Minnesota’s 11th annual benefit event 7 p.m. Friday. The Minnesota non-profit supports families raising children with disabilities and extra needs.
One of the parent-run organization’s staff is based in North Mankato.
There is no fee to participate in the virtual event; however, registration is required.
Minnesotan author, playwright and storyteller Kevin Kling is the emcee for the event that will include discussions by parents raising children with disabilities and extra needs.
Keynote speaker Kate Swenson is a mom and the author of “Forever Boy” and creator of the popular blog, “Finding Cooper’s Voice: The Secret World of Autism.”
Funds raised at the event will help Family Voices of Minnesota continue its programs that provide support, individual assistance and support for families and children throughout the state of Minnesota.
To register, go to: https://bit.ly/fvmnbenefit2022.
