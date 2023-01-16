A local organization that provides resources for grieving families is seeking sponsorships and auction donations for a Feb. 25 fundraiser.
One Bright Star’s 21st annual Celebration of Life Gala is slated at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza.
Organizations or individuals with donations should make arrangements by Feb. 1.
Proceeds from the “black-tie encouraged” event will be used to support the nonprofit’s programs for families and to maintaining its memorial site at Ray Erlandson Park in Mankato.
The gala is scheduled 5-10 p.m. and will feature a social hour, dinner, musical entertainment and a silent auction. Advance tickets cost $75.
To register for the event, volunteer or to donate auction items or become an event sponsor, go to: www.onebrightstar.org.
One Bright Star was organized in 1996, when four grieving mothers began to meet for support.
For more information, contact Erica Fischer, executive director at: director@onebrightstar.org.
Annual pond hockey event set
The 14th annual Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic is scheduled on the last weekend of this month at Spring Lake Park in North Mankato.
Adult hockey games are slated Jan. 28 and youths will play Jan. 29.
Spectators will not be charged an admission fee. Games may be viewed from a pier in the park. A sledding hill is available to youths, and food and refreshments may be purchased from vendors in the tourney’s hospitality area.
Warming houses will be available.
Teams of all levels are welcome to participate in the event that is not USA Hockey or Minnesota Hockey sanctioned. There is a registration fee for teams.
The Anthony Ford Fund was created in 2007 by friends and family of the young hockey fan. The fund has since donated more than $100,000 to pediatric cancer research and United Way’s Connecting Kids.
For more information, go to: www.anthonyford99.com.
MnDOT seeks input on transportation
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on proposed changes to rules that govern transportation services used primarily by the elderly or people with disabilities. Special Transportation Services also provide nonemergency medical transportation services that are paid for with public funding.
Implemented rule amendments would affect special transportation services providers, drivers and attendants of special transportation vehicles, instructors and organizations that provide training related to special transportation service, clients of the services, and insurance companies that cover providers.
Comments on the proposed rule changes can be made by visiting the Office of Administrative Hearings Discussions webpage: minnesotaoah.granicusideas.com/discussions; by writing to Judge Palmer-Denig, P.O. Box 64620, St. Paul, MN 55164-0620; by sending a fax to (651) 539-0310; or in-person delivery to 600 N. Robert St., St. Paul. The deadline to submit comments is Feb. 2.
The department will hold a hearing where the public may comment on the proposed amendments — if 25 or more people make requests.
For more information, go to: www.dot.state.mn.us/cvo/rulemaking.html.
