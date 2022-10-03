Fire safety is the theme for an open house 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Mankato’s Public Safety Center, 710 S. Front St.
Participants may watch demonstrations, tour the fire station, view fire safety displays, explore firetrucks and learn about the importance of having an escape route. Training in the use of portable fire extinguishers will be offered.
Winning entries in a children’s coloring contest will be displayed during the open house.
The open house is planned in association with National Fire Prevention Week.
For more information, call 387-8600.
History Fest planned at McGowan Farm
Historical interpreters will provide a variety of entertainment from cider making to catapult launches during History Fest at McGowan Farm, 20001 Hawkeye Lane.
The site southwest of Mankato will be open to the public 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Schools from throughout the region will bring students to the event Wednesday through Friday.
General admission is $6.
For more information, go to: historyfestmankato.com.
Tour designed as inter-cultural event
An inaugural Reconciliation Learning Journey to Lower Sioux Agency is planned Saturday as a daylong opportunity to increase cultural sensitivity.
Participants will leave about 8:30 a.m. from Land of Memories Park and return about 6 p.m. to the park.
The interactive experience will include exploration of southern Minnesota’s historic sites that are significant to the shared struggles and stories of the Dakota nation and immigrant white settlers.
Presentations will offer stories and reflections about the Minnesota River Valley, the people who lived there and the lasting impacts of the U.S.-Dakota Conflict of 1862. Speakers include reconciliation advocates.
The registration fee is $30 per person and includes the cost of transportation, a guidebook, admission to Lower Sioux Agency, snacks and lunch.
To register, go to: www.tallgrassproject.org. For more information, call 389-5713.
Lecture to focus on ‘design for culture’
The spiritual and cultural phenomenon of designing spaces with community will be discussed 7 p.m. today in Minnesota State University’s Ostrander Auditorium.
“Fusing Beauty, Social Space, and Design for the Culture” will be presented by guest lecturer Gabrielle Grier, an artist who has spent 17 years partnering with schools, art spaces and organizations to implement systems change.
An 11 a.m. workshop led by Grier will focus on the power of young people, strategic design, and using creativity as a bridge to reclaim neighborhoods with excellence and beauty. The workshop is scheduled in Centennial Student Union 245.
Grier heads North Minneapolis-based Juxtaposition Arts, an art and design creative hub, retail shop and gallery.
