Community members will be able to view South Central College’s new spaces during an open house 3-7 p.m. Tuesday on the North Mankato campus, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Attendees may check out the college’s recently renovated Welcome Center, Café and Heritage Hall and they may tour other areas throughout the campus.
Open house activities include a student services scavenger hunt and information sessions about SCC’s admission process, financial aid and scholarships.
SCC is a comprehensive community and technical college that is part of the Minnesota State system with campuses in Faribault and North Mankato.
Railroad Days kicks off today
Activities are slated throughout this week in St. James as the town celebrates Railroad Days.
The local Rotary Club’s bean bag toss contest 7 p.m. today at Memorial Park kicks off the festival. Railroad Days’ Gandy Dancer Parade 6 p.m. Saturday is the celebration’s showcase event.
Other Saturday events include a 10 a.m. car show, fire truck rides in the afternoon starting at noon and an evening baseball tournament.
Watonwan County Library will offer a book sale Thursday through Saturday and the local model local railroad club plans open houses Thursday and Saturday.
The celebration winds down Saturday evening with a street dance, sponsored by St. James Fire Department.
For a complete schedule, go to: Facebook.com/RailroadDays.
Memorial 5K run honors Freeberg
A Memorial 5K Run/Walk Wednesday morning at Madison Lake honors a 2007 graduate of Mankato East High School.
Patrick Freeberg was a 20-year-old Navy aircraft mechanic stationed in Virginia Beach, Virginia when he died Feb. 19, 2010.
The classic 5K memorial race is slated in conjunction with Madison Lake’s Paddlefish Days town celebration.
Proceeds from the race will be used to fund a scholarship that’s given to an athlete on the Mankato East cross country or track team.
Racers may check in at 8 a.m. Saturday for the run that begins 9 a.m.
To register, go to: raceroster.com/events/2022/60576/patrick-freeberg-memorial-runwalk.
New Ulm’s annual car cycle show to resume
Autofest is back after a two-year delay. The 20th annual car and motorcycle show is slated Saturday and Sunday at Brown County Fairgrounds in New Ulm. There is no admission fee.
Attendees are invited to show off their vehicles during the event’s non-judged show.
A 1963 Chevrolet Radical Custom wagon designed and built by Show Cars of New Ulm will be on display. The vehicle has won numerous car show awards.
Activities include a model car contest, a swamp meet and a “Pink Ladies” garage featuring crafts and wellness activities. A free movie will be shown at dusk Saturday on the fairgrounds. Food vendors will be on site at the event.
For more information, go to: www.newulm.com.
