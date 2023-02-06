The Free Press
MANKATO — 2022 Organic Pioneer Award winner Carmen Fernholz, of Madison, is the guest speaker for a program 7 p.m. Thursday in Ostrander Hall at Minnesota State University.
Living Earth Center, Prairie Enthusiasts and the Water Resource Center at MSU are hosts of the free event.
Fernholt will share with the audience his knowledge on Kernza production, organic farming and prairie restoration.
To register to attend or for more information, email a request to: info@livingearthcentermn.org or call 389-4272.
Program features New Ulm history
Brown County Historical Society and college students are teaming up for a public presentation Thursday focusing on the histories of New Ulm’s hospital and the city’s private college operated by Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod.
The free “Bits and Bites of History: Snapshots of New Ulm” presentation is slated 7 p.m. in the annex of Brown County Museum, 12 North Broadway, New Ulm.
There is no admission fee; however, reservations are required.
Three Martin Luther College students used BCHS research library files while developing the presentation in a history course taught by Peter Baganz. Noah Worster will discuss St. Alexander Hospital and its response to the 1881 tornado; Emma Elzen will discuss the founding of Martin Luther College; and Joel Holz will focus on the New Ulm Armory building.
To reserve a seat or for more information, email a request to: education@browncountyhistorymn.org or call 233-2621.
Frentz to discuss clean energy
DFLer Sen. Nick Frentz, of North Mankato, is the guest speaker for a discussion of carbon-free electricity sponsored by Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council. The online meeting is 9-10:15 a.m. Friday.
Frentz, co-author of the bill to require 100% carbon-free energy by 2040 in Minnesota, will answer attendees’ questions about the bill and and discuss where Minnesota plans to go from here.
There is no registration fee. To register in advance for the event, go to:
https://socrates.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIpfuqrqjotGtGf4T7YWR-4kO5Nmt2Wugsk.
Fundraiser celebrates friendships
A Mankato-based nonprofit is planning a Feb. 16 fundraiser that’s also a celebration of friendships.
The Committee Against Domestic Abuse’s Galentine’s Day begins 6 p.m. at The Capitol Room, 419 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter.
Proceeds from the benefit will be used by CADA to provide its services in Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Sibley Waseca and Watonwan counties.
A comedy show, trivia contest and silent auction are planned during the event.
Tickets cost $50 and may be purchased online at: https://bit.ly/3HGLRDY.
For more information or to register, go to: www.cadamn.org/galentines-day.
Learning Center fundraiser slated
A fundraiser for Good Counsel Learning Center is slated 5:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.
Shrimpin Mardi Gras Style general admission tickets cost $75. The event includes a boiled shrimp dinner, dance music by Sarah and the Houligans, and casino games.
The learning center on Good Counsel Hill provides one-on-one tutoring services for students who need help with reading, math and English language proficiency.
To purchase tickets, go to: www.gclearningcenter.org/shrimpin.
For more information, call 389-4229 or email a request to: director@gclearningcenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.