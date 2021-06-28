The Free Press
Rockin’ on the Hill, a summer benefit concert for Loyola Catholic School, is returning July 17 to Good Counsel Hill, 145 Good Counsel Drive.
Tickets are now available for the benefit that features live music by three bands, food trucks and beverage vendors.
The band lineup is: 5 p.m. — Tyler Herwig; 6 p.m. — Them Pesky Kids; 8 p.m. — Viva Knievel.
Gates open at 4:30 p.m. General admission costs $10. There is no admission fee for children age 6 and younger. Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.
Last year, the annual fundraiser was canceled due to the pandemic. Road construction in the area this year will result in traffic delays for motorists on their way to the fundraiser on Good Counsel Hill.
A detour map and more information about Rockin’ on the Hill is available at: rockinonthehill.com.
Discount food program in town
Fare for All, a community-based food program, is offering boxes of fresh produce and frozen meat 3:30-5:30 p.m. today at Creation World Outreach Church, 1124 N. River Drive, in the parking lot near North Highway 169.
This month, the Food Group program is offering discounted prices for boxes containing fruit, vegetables, salmon fillets, steak, burger patties, pork tenderloin and chicken thighs.
There are no income restrictions for shoppers. Cash payments are accepted, however, debit credit and EBT card payments are preferred. Fare for All does not accept checks.
For more information, go to: www.fareforall.org.
Highway 169 open house continues
Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization and Minnesota Department of Transportation are continuing to seek public input on the draft design concepts for future improvements on Highway 169 in Mankato, North Mankato and South Bend Township.
A virtual open house is available that provides community members with an opportunity to learn about the draft design concepts and provide input to help determine the final design concept recommendations.
Access to the virtual open house is available through July 12 at: hwy169corridorstudy.com.
Community members without internet access may place their written comments in the drop box outside the Intergovernmental Center in Mankato or mail them to: MAPO, Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza, Mankato, MN 56001.
The study is looking at the entire route from rural areas southwest of Mankato to points north of the Highway 14 interchange. Perhaps the most contentious segment is the area from Webster Avenue to Mankato’s north side because of the competing goals of businesses prioritizing easy access, truckers hauling freight through the communities, drivers looking for speedy commutes and pedestrians interested in enhanced safety.
