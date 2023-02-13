MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s 47th annual Dr. Michael T. Fagin Pan African Conference is slated Thursday and Friday on the college’s campus.
This year’s participants are being asked to examine their individual and collective contributions to the formation and sustaining of unadulterated Black joy.
The registration fee for the general public is $75. Students who are not enrolled at MSU will be charged a $50 registration fee. MSU students and employees may attend the event for free.
For more information and to register, go to: mnsu.edu/panafricanconference.
Thursday’s schedule includes a pre-conference reception, keynote speakers, presentations, an art gallery opening and entertainment by Ashley DuBose and Band.
Featured speaker Gabrielle Grier’s presentation begins 8:45 a.m. Friday. Grier is an artist, visionary and facilitator who participates in intentional responses to social and political change.
A virtual presentation by author Tracey Michae’l Lewis-Giggetts begins 1:30 p.m. Friday. Lewis-Giggetts has published 20 books and her book “Black Joy” has been nominated for a 2023 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work-Instructional.
The conference’s goal is to develop and enhance leadership skills in collegiate Black young adults, as well as provide opportunities for academic scholars, professionals and community members to discuss issues that affect descendants of Africa on a local, national and international level.
Home show slated at River Hills
Several vendors are scheduled at a home and lifestyles show 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday in the River Hills Mall on the east side of Mankato.
The annual show features face-to-face access to local and regional experts who provide products and services for customers’ homes and lifestyles.
This year’s show features a one-of-a-kind tracked wheelchair for worksites, hunting and getting around outdoors in the Midwest.
Several exhibitors will be on hand to provide visual designs and interactive experiences that pertain to new ideas for new home builds, home renovation and home improvements.
A variety of vendors’ exhibits will feature outdoor and yard products such as spas, lawn-and-garden equipment, docks and boat lifts.
There is no admission fee and parking is free at the mall.
Bird Count webinar set for Wednesday
Citizen scientists have an opportunity to contribute to a worldwide count of birds Feb. 17-20 sponsored by national and Canadian ornithological organizations.
A free webinar noon Wednesday will provide information on how members of the public may participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count. The webinar features a live Q&A session, presentations by experts from Audubon, Birds Canada and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and tips for making birdwatching easier and more enjoyable for people of all ages and abilities.
Participants commit to pick a site where they watch for birds for at least 15 minutes at least once over the four days of the count. They are being asked to record all the birds they can identify by sight or sound during the count.
Data collected during the count will be used to help study bird numbers and migration routes.
To register for the count, go to: www.birdcount.org.
